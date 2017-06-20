Callaway launch Steelhead XR fairway woods

Callaway have taken inspiration from one of the original Steelhead, one of the best-selling fairway woods of all-time, to launch the Steelhead XR fairway woods – packed with modern technology.



Built with a modern Hawkeye Sole for smoother turf interaction and a cleaner contact from every type of lie, the Steelhead XR has a steel face, a 6g J-36 carbon crown and a low and forward centre of gravity for an easy launch and low spin.

The Steelhead XR fairway woods also boast Callaway’s industry-leading Hyper Speed Face Cup technology, which helps deliver faster ball speed and distance across the entire face, especially on mishits.

Callaway’s proven Speed Step Technology, developed from a unique collaboration with aerospace experts, also improves the head’s aerodynamics to promote faster head speed for more distance.

COMP - WIN a year's supply of Callaway Chrome Soft balls



Dr Alan Hocknell, senior vice president of R&D at Callaway, said: “Callaway has improved what was already an iconic shape, made the head more forgiving and easy to launch, and refined the sole to make it even more versatile and playable than the original Steelhead Fairway.

“What’s more, we coupled it with our latest ball speed technology innovations to promote more distance, both off the turf and from the tee.”

Callaway Steelhead XR fairway woods

Available: July 14, 2017

Price: £229

Lofts: 3+wood (13.5), 3-wood (15), 4+wood (16), 5-wood (18), 7-wood (21), 9-wood (24) and Heavenwood (20.5). Women’s Steelhead XR Fairways are available in 3, 5, 7, 9 and Heavenwood models.

Shafts: Stock Mitsubishi Tensei CK

More info:callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEu