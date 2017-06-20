There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCallaway launch Steelhead XR fairway woods

Gear

Callaway launch Steelhead XR fairway woods

By Martin Inglis20 June, 2017
Callaway Fairway Woods
Callaway Steelhead Xr

Callaway have taken inspiration from one of the original Steelhead, one of the best-selling fairway woods of all-time, to launch the Steelhead XR fairway woods – packed with modern technology.

Built with a modern Hawkeye Sole for smoother turf interaction and a cleaner contact from every type of lie, the Steelhead XR has a steel face, a 6g J-36 carbon crown and a low and forward centre of gravity for an easy launch and low spin.

The Steelhead XR fairway woods also boast Callaway’s industry-leading Hyper Speed Face Cup technology, which helps deliver faster ball speed and distance across the entire face, especially on mishits.

Callaway’s proven Speed Step Technology, developed from a unique collaboration with aerospace experts, also improves the head’s aerodynamics to promote faster head speed for more distance.

COMP - WIN a year's supply of Callaway Chrome Soft balls

Dr Alan Hocknell, senior vice president of R&D at Callaway, said: “Callaway has improved what was already an iconic shape, made the head more forgiving and easy to launch, and refined the sole to make it even more versatile and playable than the original Steelhead Fairway.

“What’s more, we coupled it with our latest ball speed technology innovations to promote more distance, both off the turf and from the tee.”

Callaway Steelhead XR fairway woods

Available: July 14, 2017
Price: £229
Lofts: 3+wood (13.5), 3-wood (15), 4+wood (16), 5-wood (18), 7-wood (21), 9-wood (24) and Heavenwood (20.5). Women’s Steelhead XR Fairways are available in 3, 5, 7, 9 and Heavenwood models.
Shafts: Stock Mitsubishi Tensei CK
More info:callawaygolf.com
Twitter:@CallawayGolfEu

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Golf News

PGA Tour makes big changes to drug-testing policy
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods receiving 'professional help'
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

Punter halfway to winning greatest golf bet of all-time
US Open

By Martin Inglis

US OPEN US Open: Post Tournament Report Card
US Open

By Michael McEwan

Rickie Fowler says 'no negatives' in US Open display
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below