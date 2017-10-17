There are no results available.
Callaway release stunning Apex MB irons

Callaway release stunning Apex MB irons

By David Cunninghame17 October, 2017
Some of the world’s best players provided extensive feedback to Callaway’s iron engineers in order to create this true muscleback iron.

The classic shape and style, with a traditional, slightly thinner topline, and a beautiful bright chrome finish in Callaway’s smallest blade head shape make them one for the purists.

The engineers at Callaway have also advanced the CG positioning within the Apex MB to offer the perfectly flighted trajectory, pinpoint accuracy and outstanding spin control.  

Designed to suit the needs of the best players in the world, it should come as no surprise then that it’s already a popular choice for Callaway’s Tour staffers, with the likes of Phil Mickelson and Nicolas Colsaerts recently putting them into play.

The pros know exactly want they want from the precision and performance in their irons, and Callaway relied heavily on their input in developing the new Apex MB irons.

Luke Williams, Senior Director Global Strategy, Irons and Woods, said,Our Tour players have been at the heart of this pure, forged muscle-back iron. During the R&D process we discussed every detail of what makes a great iron for them, the things they like now, and even the things they liked in the past."

New high performance 20V grooves are built in to promote the high level of control and consistent spin that muscleback players expect out of any playing conditions. The 20V grooves also stand out for reducing fliers from the rough to deliver even more control. 

Forged from 1025 carbon steel, this player's iron was engineered for a remarkably soft feel that Tour players want, with the exact craftsmanship and precision they expect. Callaway’s premium forging process ensures that each iron delivers this precise, soft feel.

The Apex MB also feature classic lofts throughout the set, weak by modern game improvement irons standards, but designed to suit the best ball strikers and those who are dialled in with their yardages

Available: January 26, 2018
Price: £1,049 (7 irons)
More info:callawaygolf.com
Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU

