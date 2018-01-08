There are no results available.
Callaway releases 2-in-1 GOLFIT Sports Band

Gear

Callaway releases 2-in-1 GOLFIT Sports Band

By Bunkered Golf Magazine08 January, 2018
Callaway
Untitled Design

Callaway has introduced a new two-in-one sports band featuring GPS distances and fitness components to encourage golfers to live a healthier lifestyle.

The sleek and stylish Callaway GOLFIT Sports Band includes conventional golf GPS distances to the front, middle and back of the green and a digital scorecard; while combining it with popular fitness elements that tracks heart rate, number of steps, calories burnt and monitoring sleeping patterns.

Following on from the Callaway ALLSPORT watch released earlier this year, the GOLFIT band can also be synced via Bluetooth to the free Callaway smartphone app, where round scores and fitness stats can be saved.

Phone calls, text messages and email notifications can also be received directly to the wrist.

Read more - Callaway reveals new X Forged UT irons

Calc70126 White Golfit Main Heartrate

“Once again, Callaway has pushed the boundaries with the state-of-the-art GOLFIT Sports Band that tracks a number of important fitness aspects while in use both on and off the course,” said Brand Fusion UK sales manager Tony Fletcher.

“The modern golfer is getting a top quality GPS device from one of the game’s best manufacturers along with the ability to keep score on more than 30,000 pre-loaded courses worldwide.”

The band is water resistant and also has the ability to measure shot distances. It features a time and date function like any conventional watch. The battery life lasts 8-12 hours and comes equipped with a simple-to-use magnetic charger.

Callaway GOLFIT Sports Band

Available: Now
Price: £179
Colours: Black & White/Green
More info:brandfusionltd.co.uk
Twitter:@BrandFusionLtd

