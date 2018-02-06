There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCallaway releases 2018 footwear range

Gear

Callaway releases 2018 footwear range

By bunkered.co.uk06 February, 2018
Callaway Shoes
Callaway Xfer

Callaway has unveiled its 2018 footwear range specifically created for the needs of the modern golfer.

The 2018 family builds on the four distinctive product categories of 2017 – X Series, Chev Series, Del Mar Series & Sky Series – with improvements in technology for both men and women.

Headlining the men’s line for 2018 is the new Xfer™ Fusion BOA (above) – the ultimate in modern, tour-inspired permanent traction featuring the BOA fastening system that provides uniform closure, a secure fit and better access to the shoe’s Fusion 4x4 spikeless permanent sole technology.

Leading a comprehensive product line for ladies, and taking inspiration from the current ‘Ath-leisure’ trend which blends sports styling with street fashion, is the Halo Tour BOA (below).

Read more - Callaway Chrome Soft ball 'better to its core'

Callaway Halo

Read more - Callaway Rogue hybrids: The lowdown

Its key feature is its visually-appealing, knitted Opti-shield high performance mesh structure, which is backed by a waterproof membrane to ensure all-year-round performance and breathability.

Duncan Patmore, Callaway EMEA Footwear Manager, said: “Our golf shoe business continues to grow and we are significantly expanding the sales network for 2018, so more golfers can experience the game-enhancing performance benefits of Callaway Footwear.

“Our product development research has identified that our customers are looking for four very different styles of golf shoe, often owning multiple pairs in each category and our 2018 Collection reflects this insight.

“Men and women can choose from an extensive line of leather, waterproof cleated and non-cleated shoes; casual spikeless shoes and athletic, breathable shoes for summer golf.”

Read more - Callaway Rogue irons: First Look

Callaway Nitro

Other significant additions to the comprehensive Callaway 2018 range, include:

• New men’s version of Xfer Nitro (above) and Xfer Fusion shoes, the latter featuring the world’s first TPU hybrid outsole, whilst the Nitro is fully loaded with technology and built for Tour;

• New grey and white charcoal colours added to the hugely popular men’s Del Mar Retro line which combines out-of-the-box comfort with sumptuous full-grain leather uppers and relaxed street-inspired styling;

Read more - Check out Callaway's Rogue drivers

Callaway Del Mar

• New men’s Del Mar Ballistic line (above) that takes inspiration from the Del Mar line as a lightweight, highly breathable product that debuts a Ballistic mesh upper which also has water-repellent properties;

• New Chev Vent for men and ladies, features an all new outsole, upper and shape with a highly breathable mesh upper, making this product perfectly aligned to its ‘air conditioning for your feet’ billing;

Callaway Lady Mulligan

• Lady Mulligan (above) is a completely new concept for Callaway. Its lightweight micro-fibre one-piece upper adds to its waterproof qualities, and traction is delivered by a series of fast-twist cleats which blend perfectly with a dura-rubber sole unit.  There’s also a new and improved range of Chev Mulligan shoes for men;

• Sunset Couture for women is a new design with basket weave-effect leather and taking inspiration from last year’s model, which was so successful at retail.

Callaway 2018 footwear range

Available:Now
Price: From £49.99-£149.99
callawaygolf.com
@CallawayGolfEU

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Rory McIlroy to star in episode of The Grand Tour
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Astronaut hits 6-iron 300 yards on the moon
Alan Shepard

By Martin Inglis

The unwanted stat hanging over Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jon Rahm slated after slamming club
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jonathan Thomson: “I remember asking, ‘Am I going to die?’”
Jonathan Thomson

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

J.B. Holmes ‘shocked’ at reaction to slow play storm
J.B. Holmes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Fan ejected after 'Get in the Hole' yell at Tiger Woods
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below