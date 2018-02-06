Callaway releases 2018 footwear range

Callaway has unveiled its 2018 footwear range specifically created for the needs of the modern golfer.



The 2018 family builds on the four distinctive product categories of 2017 – X Series, Chev Series, Del Mar Series & Sky Series – with improvements in technology for both men and women.

Headlining the men’s line for 2018 is the new Xfer™ Fusion BOA (above) – the ultimate in modern, tour-inspired permanent traction featuring the BOA fastening system that provides uniform closure, a secure fit and better access to the shoe’s Fusion 4x4 spikeless permanent sole technology.

Leading a comprehensive product line for ladies, and taking inspiration from the current ‘Ath-leisure’ trend which blends sports styling with street fashion, is the Halo Tour BOA (below).



Its key feature is its visually-appealing, knitted Opti-shield high performance mesh structure, which is backed by a waterproof membrane to ensure all-year-round performance and breathability.

Duncan Patmore, Callaway EMEA Footwear Manager, said: “Our golf shoe business continues to grow and we are significantly expanding the sales network for 2018, so more golfers can experience the game-enhancing performance benefits of Callaway Footwear.

“Our product development research has identified that our customers are looking for four very different styles of golf shoe, often owning multiple pairs in each category and our 2018 Collection reflects this insight.

“Men and women can choose from an extensive line of leather, waterproof cleated and non-cleated shoes; casual spikeless shoes and athletic, breathable shoes for summer golf.”

Other significant additions to the comprehensive Callaway 2018 range, include:

• New men’s version of Xfer Nitro (above) and Xfer Fusion shoes, the latter featuring the world’s first TPU hybrid outsole, whilst the Nitro is fully loaded with technology and built for Tour;

• New grey and white charcoal colours added to the hugely popular men’s Del Mar Retro line which combines out-of-the-box comfort with sumptuous full-grain leather uppers and relaxed street-inspired styling;



• New men’s Del Mar Ballistic line (above) that takes inspiration from the Del Mar line as a lightweight, highly breathable product that debuts a Ballistic mesh upper which also has water-repellent properties;

• New Chev Vent for men and ladies, features an all new outsole, upper and shape with a highly breathable mesh upper, making this product perfectly aligned to its ‘air conditioning for your feet’ billing;

• Lady Mulligan (above) is a completely new concept for Callaway. Its lightweight micro-fibre one-piece upper adds to its waterproof qualities, and traction is delivered by a series of fast-twist cleats which blend perfectly with a dura-rubber sole unit. There’s also a new and improved range of Chev Mulligan shoes for men;

• Sunset Couture for women is a new design with basket weave-effect leather and taking inspiration from last year’s model, which was so successful at retail.



Callaway 2018 footwear range

Available:Now

Price: From £49.99-£149.99

callawaygolf.com

@CallawayGolfEU

