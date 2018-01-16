Callaway releases Rogue Fairways with Jailbreak Technology

The Rogue fairway woods are the first fairways from Callaway to feature the brand’s groundbreaking Jailbreak Technology.

These new fairway woods combine Jailbreak and Face Cup technologies to produce Callaway’s most powerful fairways ever.

“The challenge was to make these technologies work together. That technological synergy is what makes Rogue Fairways an engineering marvel, and an absolute powerhouse,” explained Dr. Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaway golf.

He continued, “In addition to power, Rogue Fairways also feature an exceptionally low CG that makes them super-easy to launch, plus they’re extremely versatile – the total package.”

Callaway’s R&D team has successfully installed Jailbreak Technology in a fairway wood for the first time, with two steel Jailbreak bars that stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face to promote increased ball speed and distance.

To help deliver consistent ball speed and distance on both shots struck out of the middle and off-centre, Jailbreak combines with the brand’s most advanced and proven face technologies.

The ultra-thin, Carpenter 455 steel face is extremely fast by itself. Jailbreak Technology makes it faster, while Face Cup helps to promote more speed and the overall combined effect of these three technologies will result in consistently high ball speed and long carry distances.

It isn’t simply increased speed that the Rogue fairways are offering. To help increase forgiveness and MOI, the crowns consist of Callaway’s proprietary triaxial carbon composite material that’s lighter and stronger than steel. The saved weight, along with weight saved by the fixed hosel, is used to pull the CG dramatically lower to promote easy launch.

Rogue Fairways also incorporate Internal Standing Wave technology, pioneered in Callaway’s irons, to position the CG with tremendous precision. In Rogue, ISW positions the CG low and forward to promote a distance-enhancing combination of high-launch and low-spin.

As is the case with the Rogue drivers, Callaway has teamed up with Boeing to redefine the geometry of the leading edge to improve airflow for faster clubhead speed.

The Rogue Sub Zero fairways feature all of the same technologies as the standard model to help generate unprecedented power, while also generating less spin for all.

Despite having an ultra-low and forward CG location, the Rogue Sub Zero Fairways are every bit as forgiving and easy to hit as the standard version, making them a great choice for any golfer seeking a lower-spinning fairway wood.

Available: February 23

Price: £269

More info:uk.callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU