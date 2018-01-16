There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCallaway Rogue drivers: First Look

Gear

Callaway Rogue drivers: First Look

By David Cunninghame16 January, 2018
Callaway Callaway Rogue Drivers New Gear
Rogue Jb

Callaway has taken all of the revolutionary technologies that made the GBB Epic one of the hottest products in recent golf history and supercharged them to create Rogue.

Last year, Epic drivers flew off the shelves, thanks in large part to the incredible ball speed they offered with Jailbreak Technology, but how do you make such a popular and technologically advanced driver even better? Well, let us drive into how Callaway has managed to accomplish exactly that.

Rogue Driver Sole B 2018 4 A051504 C237 5X7 Rgb

Jailbreak

Callaway has enhanced its revolutionary Jailbreak Technology with new, hourglass-shaped titanium bars, making them significantly lighter without affecting their ability to minimize crown and sole deflection at impact. Although the new bars are 25% lighter than those seen in the Epic drivers, the hourglass shape has also made them stronger. 

Read more -> Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

The stiffer body allows the face to take on more impact-load to promote faster ball speed, and has allowed the engineers at Callaway to create a new X-Face VFT face architecture, which promotes fast ball speed across an expansive area of the face. 

Together, Jailbreak and X-Face VFT work together to create what Callaway call the ‘Jailbreak Effect,’ which promotes a remarkable boost in ball speed and distance.

Rogue Jailbreak

More Forgiveness

The Rogue’s new and more forgiving 460cc shape boasts a larger address footprint than Epic that will no doubt help inspire you to swing a little harder and a little faster. This visual improvement is coupled with an impressive increase in the MOI.

Rogue has the largest triaxial carbon crown of any Callaway Driver ever. This proprietary crown design is both extraordinarily strong and light (weighing less than 10 grams), helping to save substantial weight.

Read more -> Callaway releases Rogue Fairways with Jailbreak Technology

This weight has been redistributed into the head’s perimeter to significantly increase the MOI and forgiveness, preserving distance and accuracy on off-center hits. 

Rogue Driver Address 2018 4 A051504 C237 796X1030

More Speed

Callaway collaborated with aerospace giants Boeing to develop the Speed Step Technology used in past Callaway metalwoods. In Rogue, Callaway once again worked with Boeing to redefine the geometry of the leading edge to improve airflow to promote faster head speed.

Read more -> Callaway Rogue Drivers review

“Rogue represents a different idea of optimising ball speed, aligned to maximizing forgiveness, and to achieve this we had to dramatically break away from our own industry-leading design protocols to effectively ‘re-invent’ the driver,” said Dr Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaway golf. 

The synergy of fast face design, revolutionary Jailbreak and extraordinary forgiveness is a giant leap forward from Epic to Rogue.

- Dr Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaway golf

He continued, “What we have in Rogue is the result of this exhaustive research and a new ball speed recipe the Callaway R&D team calls ‘Jailbreak Effect’ – specifically how the next generation Jailbreak hourglass-shaped titanium rods work in tandem with our proprietary X-Face VFT Technology in the face and deliver even more performance than Epic.”

Read more -> Callaway introduces Mack Daddy 4 wedges

Rogue Sub Zero Driver Sole A 2018 4 A071506 C337 5X7 Rgb

Rogue Sub Zero

A powerful, extremely low spinning driver packaged in a more compact, high MOI head shape, the Rogue Sub Zero has been designed with the best players in the world in mind. 

That being said, because it is so forgiving and easy to hit, it will appeal to any amateur seeking lower spin. To produce a low-spin driver with such a high level of forgiveness really is an engineering feat.

Featuring the same advances in Jailbreak, Speed Step and X-Face VFT technologies as the standard model, the Sub Zero promotes a significant boost in ball speed and distance when compared to the Epic sub zero of last year.

Lifestyle Rogue Drivers Studio 2018 4141 5X7 Rgb

Rogue Sub Zero’s head shape and construction allows Callaway's engineers to position the CG low and deep with a more neutral bias. This position promotes higher launch and low spin for maximum distance.

Read more -> Callaway announce new X Forged UT irons

Two interchangeable weights (2g and 14g) in the front and back of the sole allow you to adjust spin-rate ±200 rpm. Position the heavier weight forward to lower spin; position it in back to increase forgiveness and promote higher launch and longer carry.

Rogue Draw Driver Sole B 2018 4 A061504 C237 5X7 Rgb

Rogue Draw

Completing the Rogue’s gallery of drivers is the new draw model. A 5-gram screw in sole near the heel and substantial internal weighting at the heel pulls the CG location inward, toward the heel. 

That enhances the head’s ability to create ‘gear effect', a physical action that minimizes slice-spin when the face is open at impact. The Rogue Draw offers around a seven yard greater draw bias than the Epic did with the weight fully in the draw setting.

Rogue Driver Face 2018 4 A051504 C237 1030X796

With a wide range of premium no-upcharge aftermarket shafts, at multiple weights and flexes, and the choice of three bespoke head designs, you can be sure to find the perfect Rogue for your game.

Callaway know that you will never stop craving more ball speed and forgiveness, that is why they have created Rogue.

Available: February 23
Price: £469
More info:uk.callawaygolf.com
Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Abu Dhabi with Rory, DJ & co ‘surreal’, says PGA pro
Tom Buchanan

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
How to control your distances
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Shifting your weight at impact for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below