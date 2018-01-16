Callaway Rogue drivers: First Look

Callaway has taken all of the revolutionary technologies that made the GBB Epic one of the hottest products in recent golf history and supercharged them to create Rogue.



Last year, Epic drivers flew off the shelves, thanks in large part to the incredible ball speed they offered with Jailbreak Technology, but how do you make such a popular and technologically advanced driver even better? Well, let us drive into how Callaway has managed to accomplish exactly that.

Jailbreak

Callaway has enhanced its revolutionary Jailbreak Technology with new, hourglass-shaped titanium bars, making them significantly lighter without affecting their ability to minimize crown and sole deflection at impact. Although the new bars are 25% lighter than those seen in the Epic drivers, the hourglass shape has also made them stronger.

The stiffer body allows the face to take on more impact-load to promote faster ball speed, and has allowed the engineers at Callaway to create a new X-Face VFT face architecture, which promotes fast ball speed across an expansive area of the face.

Together, Jailbreak and X-Face VFT work together to create what Callaway call the ‘Jailbreak Effect,’ which promotes a remarkable boost in ball speed and distance.

More Forgiveness

The Rogue’s new and more forgiving 460cc shape boasts a larger address footprint than Epic that will no doubt help inspire you to swing a little harder and a little faster. This visual improvement is coupled with an impressive increase in the MOI.

Rogue has the largest triaxial carbon crown of any Callaway Driver ever. This proprietary crown design is both extraordinarily strong and light (weighing less than 10 grams), helping to save substantial weight.



This weight has been redistributed into the head’s perimeter to significantly increase the MOI and forgiveness, preserving distance and accuracy on off-center hits.

More Speed

Callaway collaborated with aerospace giants Boeing to develop the Speed Step Technology used in past Callaway metalwoods. In Rogue, Callaway once again worked with Boeing to redefine the geometry of the leading edge to improve airflow to promote faster head speed.



“Rogue represents a different idea of optimising ball speed, aligned to maximizing forgiveness, and to achieve this we had to dramatically break away from our own industry-leading design protocols to effectively ‘re-invent’ the driver,” said Dr Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaway golf.

The synergy of fast face design, revolutionary Jailbreak and extraordinary forgiveness is a giant leap forward from Epic to Rogue. - Dr Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaway golf

He continued, “What we have in Rogue is the result of this exhaustive research and a new ball speed recipe the Callaway R&D team calls ‘Jailbreak Effect’ – specifically how the next generation Jailbreak hourglass-shaped titanium rods work in tandem with our proprietary X-Face VFT Technology in the face and deliver even more performance than Epic.”

Rogue Sub Zero

A powerful, extremely low spinning driver packaged in a more compact, high MOI head shape, the Rogue Sub Zero has been designed with the best players in the world in mind.

That being said, because it is so forgiving and easy to hit, it will appeal to any amateur seeking lower spin. To produce a low-spin driver with such a high level of forgiveness really is an engineering feat.

Featuring the same advances in Jailbreak, Speed Step and X-Face VFT technologies as the standard model, the Sub Zero promotes a significant boost in ball speed and distance when compared to the Epic sub zero of last year.

Rogue Sub Zero’s head shape and construction allows Callaway's engineers to position the CG low and deep with a more neutral bias. This position promotes higher launch and low spin for maximum distance.

Two interchangeable weights (2g and 14g) in the front and back of the sole allow you to adjust spin-rate ±200 rpm. Position the heavier weight forward to lower spin; position it in back to increase forgiveness and promote higher launch and longer carry.

Rogue Draw

Completing the Rogue’s gallery of drivers is the new draw model. A 5-gram screw in sole near the heel and substantial internal weighting at the heel pulls the CG location inward, toward the heel.

That enhances the head’s ability to create ‘gear effect', a physical action that minimizes slice-spin when the face is open at impact. The Rogue Draw offers around a seven yard greater draw bias than the Epic did with the weight fully in the draw setting.

With a wide range of premium no-upcharge aftermarket shafts, at multiple weights and flexes, and the choice of three bespoke head designs, you can be sure to find the perfect Rogue for your game.

Callaway know that you will never stop craving more ball speed and forgiveness, that is why they have created Rogue.

Available: February 23

Price: £469

More info:uk.callawaygolf.com

Twitter:@CallawayGolfEU