Callaway Rogue Drivers review

The new Rogue drivers from Callaway have a lot to live up to following the incredible success and popularity of the GBB Epic drivers from last year.



The Epic was one of the standout drivers for me last year, largely thanks to the looks, feel and incredible distance it offered. With Callaway claiming that Rogue is even longer and more forgiving than Epic, I was excited to see just how well it would perform.

Let’s kick off with the looks. Cosmetically I think Rogue is more striking than Epic and consequently more to my liking. The visually larger footprint down at address will certainly help to inspire you with more confidence and allowed me to cut loose, and swing fast, with the assurance that it was going to be a forgiving clubhead.



Another improvement is the redesigned Speed Step that is subtler than the Epic’s and something that makes the Rogue more appealing down behind the ball.

The new, lighter and stronger hourglass shaped Jailbreak bars have been coupled with a new X-Face VFT face architecture to promote a remarkable boost in ball speed and distance. Last year’s Epic was one of the longest drivers I’ve ever tested, in large part down to Jailbreak Technology, but did Rogue outshine it?



My ball speed figures were consistently around the 165mph mark, which for me is up there with the longest drivers I’ve tested, and also slightly faster than the Epic. It wasn’t just the jump in ball speed however, that saw me achieve some great carry distances.



The high launch and low spin, particularly that of the Sub Zero version, was a killer combination for me, giving a high trajectory that seemed to fly for miles.

Rogue has the largest triaxial carbon crown of any Callaway driver ever. What this means is, more weight has been redistributed to the perimeter of the clubhead to help boost the MOI and overall forgiveness.



Both the standard and Sub Zero models managed to retain great speed and feel on off centre hits. If you’re looking for maximum forgiveness however, the standard model is the one for you.

Perhaps the biggest improvement for me was the level of feel the new drivers provided. The Epic felt fast and solid off the face, but with Rogue the sound is definitely more pleasing. The solid feel is much the same as Epic, but the dull thud at impact is something that most golfers will notice and appreciate.



With Rogue there are some noticeable performance gains on offer, especially in terms of forgiveness and optimising launch conditions, but where it sets itself apart from Epic for me is the looks and feel. The larger footprint down at address and improved sound, along with the added forgiveness on offer, will definitely help make these drivers incredibly appealing to golfers of all abilities.



Available: February 23

Price: £469

More info: uk.callawaygolf.com

Twitter: @CallawayGolfEU