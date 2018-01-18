Callaway Rogue hybrids: The lowdown

Callaway has released its most powerful hybrids to date – the Callaway Rogue and Rogue X.



Why are they so powerful? Simple. They are the first to feature Callaway’s coveted Jailbreak Distance Technology, which was first installed in the incredibly successful Epic drivers last year.

The two steel Jailbreak bars stiffen the body of the hybrids, placing more impact load on the face to give more ball speed and distance.

That, combined with the Hyper Speed Face Cup – which maintains speed across the face – and the ultra-thin, fast Carpenter 455 steel face, helps Rogue create supreme distance on both centre and off-centre hits.



For slower swingers, the Rogue hybrids are hugely beneficial as the ultra-light weight and loft configurations help build more head speed to maximise distance potential.

The low and forward CG position, meanwhile, enables the hybrids to be struck with ease.

The Rogue X hybrid promises a total distance overhaul.

Also featuring Jailbreak Technology, the ultra-thin face and Hyper Speed Face Cup Technology, the Rogue X differs in that it has lighter weights, boasts stronger lofts and has a larger clubhead. All of these features have been designed for maximum distance.



“Putting Jailbreak into fairway woods and hybrids for the first time is a very big positive, but that clear performance advantage was not obvious at the beginning of the R&D process,” explained Dr Alan Hocknell, Callaway’s vice president of R&D.

“It was not simply a ‘cut-and-paste’ from the Epic Driver to fairway and hybrid. There are key performance differences between fairways and hybrids compared to a driver, and these elements had to be researched thoroughly to see if Jailbreak would actually work in products with essentially smaller heads and faces.”

Callaway Rogue & Rogue X hybrids

Available: February 9, 2018

Price: £229

Lofts:Rogue - 2H (17˚), 3H (19˚), 4H (21˚), 5H (24˚), 6H (27˚); Rogue X - 3H (18˚), 4H (20˚), 5H (23˚), 6H (26˚), 7H (29˚), 8H (32˚)

callawaygolf.com

@CallawayGolfEU

