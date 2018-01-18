Callaway Rogue irons: First Look

The new Rogue irons have been designed to embody the Rogue philosophy to break away from established protocols to develop new ways to extract maximum performance from a golf club.



These irons feature a premium multi-material construction that combines new technologies with advancements to some of the industry-leading technologies seen in the Epic irons from last year.

By pushing themselves to reach unprecedented performance levels, Callaway have created the best combination of distance, accuracy and playability ever in a Callaway iron.

Rogue irons combine Callaway’s renowned 360 Face Cup Technology with Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technology to expand the portion of the face that delivers fast ball speed. Face Cup employs a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face that flexes and releases at impact to increase ball speed.



VFT also influences how the face itself flexes to promote more ball speed on off-centre hits. The combination of these two technologies promotes increased ball speed and distance.

The tungsten infused Internal Standing Wave technology in the clubhead has allowed the engineers at Callaway to position the CG in each of the long irons with extraordinary precision, promoting optimum launch and control at each individual loft.



Tungsten is twice as heavy as steel and concentrates significant weight into a small space in the form of an intricately shaped part, which is key to precisely controlling CG location.



One of the most notable new technologies is the Urethane Microspheres that help set Rogue apart from its predecessors by providing phenomenal sound and feel for an iron in this category.

The upside of a thin clubface is faster ball speed and more distance, the downside is excessive vibration that generates an unpleasant sound and feel. Urethane can be used to dampen vibration to improve sound and feel, but it can also greatly reduce the face’s ability to flex, lowering COR and ball speed. Callaway have managed to find the best of both worlds, by improving the sound and feel, whilst also retaining great ball speed off the face.

At impact, the microspheres change shape and flatten to create room for the Urethane to flex to prevent slowing the face. - Dr Alan Hocknell

“At impact, the microspheres change shape and flatten to create room for the Urethane to flex to prevent slowing the face; meanwhile the urethane does its job of dampening the unwanted vibration that leads to poor sound and feel,” explained Dr Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaway Golf.

Rogue Pro

The standard Rogue is long, accurate, easy to hit and versatile and has a substantially sized head with a medium topline, medium sole-width and progressive offset.

The Pro version on the other hand has been tailored to suit the needs of the better player. The Pro version features all of the same technologies as the standard but comes in a more compact package.



The thin topline, thin sole, shallow cavity and minimal offset will suit the eye of the better golfer, while also helping to increase workability, trajectory control and feedback at impact. Also it’s worth noting that the lofts are slightly weaker than Rogue Standard.

Rogue X

Rogue X is a completely new category of irons for Callaway and the inspiration for them is largely down to popularity of irons like these in the Asian market over the last few years. The long and the short of it is Rogue X has been designed to max out your distance.



By combining the technologies of the standard version with lighter weights, longer lengths and stronger lofts, Callaway have created a groundbreaking new iron that’s fully geared to max out distance.



Not only that, these ingredients for distance are packed into an oversized head with a longer blade, wider sole and slightly more offset, that has allowed Callaway to push the CG deeper and further back from the face.



Callaway Rogue, Rogue Pro & Rogue X irons

Available: February 9, 2018

Price:Steel - £849 (7 irons); Graphite - £1,049 (7 irons)

