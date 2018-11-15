Callaway unveils groundbreaking new Big Bertha irons

Feast your eyes on the stunning new Big Bertha irons from Callaway.

Launched today, these super game improvement clubs are the latest addition to the acclaimed Big Bertha family and push the boundaries and innovation and performance to previously uncharted limits.

Replacing the Big Bertha OS irons and designed to help you launch the ball easier than ever, the clubs feature an incredible new piece of cutting-edge tech that Callaway is calling its Suspended Energy Core.

It is the ‘engine’ of the irons, a construction never before achieved in a golf club, and is designed to deliver easy launch, long consistent distance, and incredible sound and feel.

It starts with a Metal Injection Molded (MIM’d) Tungsten Floating Weight suspended within Callaway’s proprietary Urethane Microsphere material. Suspending the floating weight allows the centre of gravity to be positioned deeper in the head, which, in turn, delivers a higher launch.



A new thinner and faster 360 Face Cup, boasting a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face, perfectly combines with the high-launch characteristics fuelled from the Suspended Energy Core to deliver super-long ball flights.

A Smoked PVD Finish complements the clean 2019 look, and new Super Soft/Light Recoil ESX graphite and KBS Max 90 steel shafts and Lamkin S5 Genesis Grips complete the high performance package.



Dr Alan Hocknell, the Head of Research and Development at Callaway Golf, explained: “Golfers can enjoy distance-enhancing launch conditions we’ve never been able to achieve before in a set of irons, that still remain very easy to hit. It is an unbelievable performance combination that has earned them the right to be called Big Bertha.”

Available: March 2019

Price: £1,149 (steel); £1,399 (graphite)