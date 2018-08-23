search
HomeGearCallaway unveils Ryder Cup-themed Chrome Soft Truvis balls

Gear

Callaway unveils Ryder Cup-themed Chrome Soft Truvis balls

By bunkered.co.uk17 August, 2018
Callaway Patriotic Truvis 1

With the Ryder Cup just over a month away, Callaway is tapping into the simmering competitive spirit between the two sides by releasing patriotic versions of its immensely popular Chrome Soft Truvis golf balls.

Depending on which side you’ll be rooting for at Le Golf National next month, you can take your pick from either the ‘Stars and Stripes’ themed ball or the European ball, complete with the European flag stamped all over it.

Callaway Patriotic Truvis 2

A Callaway spokesperson commented: “The new Chrome Soft Stars and Stripes and European Golf Balls combine Tour-proven performance with unparalleled feel, exceptional mis-hit forgiveness, with a patriotic Truvis design.

Callaway Patriotic Truvis 3

“Everything aboutthe ball that changed the ball is better because we’ve innovated at every layer, starting with our ground-breaking new Graphene Dual SoftFast Core. The result is an extremely fast and soft-feeling ball that promotes high-launch and low spin off the tee for long distance, and incredible shot-stopping spin around the green.”

Callaway Patriotic Truvis 4

The Truvis technology, meanwhile, is specifically designed to maximise your view of the golf ball for better focus and visibility.

The balls are priced at £37.99 per dozen and go on-sale in the UK on Monday, August 20.

Question is: which one will you be playing?

