Callaway XR Speed driver and fairway woods unveiled

By bunkered.co.uk11 April, 2018
Callaway has today unveiled the all new XR Speed driver and fairway woods – the fastest, hottest and most forgiving clubs in the history of the hugely popular XR range.

Already renowned for their power-enhancing technologies that have helped golfers at every level to hit the ball further, the performance of the XR metalwoods has now been pushed further than ever.

How have they managed this? Thanks to the addition of new X Face VFT Technology. In layman’s terms, this is Callaway’s lightest and most flexible face to date and is designed to generate greater balls speeds and distance across a wider area of the face.

XR Speed is also the first XR driver to feature an ultra-light Triaxial Carbon Crown (45% lighter than the XR 16 titanium crown) that improves the head’s mass properties to promote high launch and lower spin off the tee and increased MOI - the best formula for increased distance, accuracy and forgiveness.

Callaway’s R&D team has also enhanced the aerodynamics of XR Speed by improving its Speed Step Technology on the crown of the head, reducing air resistance and optimising clubhead speed.

What they say

Dr Alan Hocknell, the Senior Vice President, Research and Development at Callaway Golf, remarked: “Our ‘Jailbreak’ technology made Epic the No.1 selling driver globally in 2017 and, this year, the new Rogue family of woods, also featuring Jailbreak, is off to an equally strong start.

“We are, however, aware that drivers in the super-premium category aren’t accessible to every golfer. So, our challenge with the new XR Speed was to deliver the best ‘non-Jailbreak’ driver possible, to sit in the premium category, that would still out-perform competitor drivers, as well as give Epic and Rogue a run for their money.”

But that's not all...

To complement the XR Speed driver, Callaway has released a range of XR Speed fairway woods. Available in 3W, 4W, 5W and 7W, they feature a new shallow head profile that enables golfers of all abilities the opportunity to get the ball airborne easier, quicker and more efficiently.

The inclusion of a refined Next-Gen Hyper Speed Face Cup optimises ball speeds across the entire face, promoting maximum distance. Yardage gains are then further enhanced through the aerodynamic efficiency of an improved Speed Step on the crown, which pushes clubhead speeds to levels way beyond XR 16 product lines.

Specs & availability


The XR Speed driver is available in three loft options - 9°, 10.5° and 13.5° HT - and in both right and left-handed options. Ladies' options, with a revised cosmetic, are available in 10.5° and 13.5° HT lofts. RRP: £399

The XR Speed Fairway Woods (3W, 4W, 5W, 7W), are available right and left-handed (apart from 4W), with Project X HZRDUS shafts as standard. Ladies’ models are available in all loft options. RRP: £229

The clubs will be available in stores across Europe from May 8, 2018.

Be part of Callaway Kings of Distance 2018

Callaways Kings of Distance is coming to Stockport Golf Club this year on May 1. Don't miss your chance to live like a tour pro for the day, try all the latest gear and rub shoulders with the likes of Thomas Pieters, David Horsey and Alvaro Quiros. It's FREE to attend but places are limited. To register your interest, click here.

