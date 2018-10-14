Celebrate Europe's Ryder Cup win with Peter Millar

Celebrate Team Europe’s incredible victory in Paris by getting your hands on some of Peter Millar’s official Ryder Cup 2018 branded apparel and accessories.

Europe reclaimed the famous trophy thanks to some truly inspirational team golf at Le Golf National, Paris so why not commemorate the win with some of Peter Millar’s stylish garments?

With huge crowds in attendance, the week also proved to be an overwhelming success for the Peter Millar brand in the on-site retail outlets, with record sales of its Ryder Cup crested clothing and accessories.



Peter Millar has been an Official Licensee with Ryder Cup Europe since 2012, providing avid fans of the biennial event with a bespoke range of stylish apparel and accessories adorned with the iconic Ryder Cup logo.

The 2018 range encompasses everything from luxurious polo shirts, knitwear, layering garments, outerwear and accessories to custom print polos and boxer shorts adorned with mini Eiffel Towers and Ryder Cups, there are Peter Millar garments to suit all tastes.

Mark Hilton, the managing director of Peter Millar UK said: “Having been an Official Licensee with Ryder Cup Europe since 2012 we are incredibly proud to report record event sales in the merchandise areas as well as being part of such an incredible sporting spectacle, that saw golfers from all around the world flocking to purchase garments from our luxury Ryder Cup collection."

For those not fortunate enough to be at the heart of the action in Paris and visit the official merchandise areas, log-on to petermillar.co.uk.