At the RSM Classic Charles Howell III claimed his first victory since 2007 and did so with 13 new clubs in the bag.



In recent years the American has been a PXG staffer but has very recently parted company with the high-end brand and made the switch to Titleist.



Titleist is expected to confirm the signing of Chucky three sticks at the beginning of 2019, but with 13 Titleist clubs being added to his new Titleist Tour staff bag it is pretty safe to assume that the 39-year-old and Titleist have already agreed terms.

Along with his new driver, fairway woods, irons and wedges, Howell also switched to the Titleist’s new 2019 Pro V1 prototype, giving the updated model to the #1 ball in golf its first PGA Tour victory.

The ball is likely to be officially launched at the PGA Show in January of 2019 along with the updated Pro V1x.

Howell has opted for the lower launching TS3 model with the driver and the high launching TS2 in his fairway woods.



As is the case with most pros bags these days, Howell carries more than one iron model in his bag. He has a T-MB 4-iron, the AP2 in his 5-7 irons, transitioning into the more compact CB for his 8-PW.



Howell has clearly taken to his new irons very quickly as he led the field in greens in regulation, finding the putting surface in 64 out of 72 attempts, including a perfect 18 from 18 during the first round. He also has three Vokey SM7 wedges in the bag.

The only piece of non-Titleist equipment Howell used at the RSM was the incredibly popular TaylorMade Spider Tour Red putter.



Charles Howell – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist TS3 (10.5˚, Mitsubishi Tensei AV Blue 65)

Fairway woods: Titleist TS2 (15˚, 21˚, Fujikura ATMOS Tour Spec Black 8X)

Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (4), Titleist 718 AP2 (5-7), Titleist 718 CB (8-PW Project X LZ 6.5)

Wedges: Vokey SM7 (52˚, 56˚, 60˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 (proto)

Shoes: FootJoy DNA Helix

