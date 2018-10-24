Check out Stuburt’s new AW18 footwear collection

Stuburt has underlined its reputation for producing quality affordable golf footwear for players of all abilities with its new Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.



The eye-catching range features affordable shoes and boots showcasing state-of-the-art materials that will stand up to the harshest conditions and deliver great comfort, support and traction.

The Endurance Sport eVent, Vapour eVent and Tour Classic eVent shoes feature the superb eVent waterproof fabric system. This is an air-permeable and waterproof membrane; a ‘dry’ system that relies on billions of tiny pores for breathability, venting moisture to the outside in one easy step.



• PING has unveiled its incredible new Sigma 2 putter series



The Endurance Sport eVent shoe, above, delivers a contemporary, sporty look. With a microfibre breathable upper, eVent bootie membrane system, cushioned midsole, together with lightweight cleats. It offers the ultimate in comfort and performance on the course.



• Have you seen Chervo's unique AW apparel collection yet?



The Vapour eVent Spikeless offers a relaxed, casual look with no compromise on performance. The shoe features a breathable microfibre upper, EVA cushioned midsole and insole together with rubber outsole for maximum comfort. The eVent bootie membrane system delivers superb waterproofing and the spikeless outsole offers excellent support and traction.



The Tour Classic eVent Spikeless shoe, above, delivers a sleek, stylish and traditional look with a classic wingtip, brogue design. These popular shoes feature full grain leather uppers, a cushioned sock liner and an anti-slip heel counter design for extreme comfort. Like the Vapour eVent, the spikeless outsole provides superb grip and traction, while the eVent full bootie delivers its top-level waterproofing.



• Wilson adds to its eye-catching INFINITE putter line



• Get your hands on Rickie Fowler's Cobra CB/MB irons



Last but not least, the Evolve-Sport Waterproof Boot, for both men and women, offers superb support and durability. A mid-cut golf boot, it provides you with supreme confidence in your footing in the most challenging conditions. The boot features waterproof microfibre uppers, an EVA cushioned midsole and insole for comfort and flexibility, while a rubber outsole with soft spike cleats provides excellent grip.

Available: Now

Prices: Tour Classic eVent Spikeless - £89.99; Endurance Sport eVent Spiked - £69.99; Vapour eVent Spikeless - £64.99; Evolve Sport Waterproof Boot - £69.99