Gear

Check out the PING AW18 Performance Apparel Collection

By David Cunninghame13 September, 2018
Ping Performance Apparel Collection Apparel Autumn/Winter 2018 New Gear Jackets Fleece Sweater
Ping Aw 18

With the winter months fast approaching, it is about time you kitted yourself out with some new clothing that will allow you to play your best in the cold conditions.

PING’s 2018 Autumn/Winter apparel range is the brand’s most technological advanced collection to date, which combines proprietary Sensor Platform fabrics and industry leading apparel technology.

Detailed craftsmanship throughout delivers a clean, refined and contemporary look, offering unrivalled quality, style and performance on and off the course.

Due to its exceptional success last year, PING has expanded its partnership with market-leading performance insulation brand PrimaLoft to create a range of premium, high-performance garments.

PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active tech uses millions of air pockets to trap body heat in cold conditions and a permanent water-resistant technology means warmth, even when wet. Paired with a highly breathable outer fabric, this allows excess heat and moisture vapour to escape for maximum comfort during the round.

Below are a few highlights from the new range...

Norse Jacket

Norse PrimaLoft Jacket - £140

Following the overwhelming success last year, the Norse PrimaLoft® jacket returns for a second season. Engineered and fully insulated with PrimaLoft Silver Insulation Active, the Norse jacket takes cold weather protection for golf to a new level. Not only that, this is one jacket that looks fantastic both on and off the course.

Norse Zoned Jacket

Norse PrimaLoft Zoned Jacket - £120

The new, eye-catching Norse PrimaLoft Zoned jacket utilises the advanced insulation technology on the upper part of the jacket for its excellent thermal properties, while the rest of the jacket is made from a lightweight, stretch material to make this the ultimate hybrid jacket.

Norse Primerloft Fleece

Norse PrimaLoft Fleece - £100

Utilising a new fabric technology, this fleece is engineered from the recently introduced PrimaLoft Performance Fabric Energy Series. Designed especially to move and retain shape throughout the golf swing, the fleece delivers exceptional comfort and performance in a mid-layer.

Pax Sweater

Pax Sweater - £85

Nature and technology combine in this classic sweater. Fashioned from to deliver the finest Merino Wool, you can expect every day performance thanks to H2Dry, a technical treatment that gives this pure wool garment breathable, naturally elastic, and easy car, machine washable characteristics.

For more on PING’s full AW18 collection, head over to ping.com

