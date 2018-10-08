search
HomeGearCheck out the stylish Oscar Jacobson AW18 collection

Gear

Check out the stylish Oscar Jacobson AW18 collection

By David Cunninghame07 October, 2018
Oscar Jacobson Apparel Autumn/Winter 2018 Primaloft Jackets Pullovers Vests Gear
Oscar Jacobson 1

Oscar Jacobson’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection features fashionable, technical garments delivering the best of both worlds: style and performance.

When the seasons turn, warmth becomes a key issue for golfers seeking effective, yet stylish, solutions to the dilemma of how to retain heat without adding bulk and reducing freedom to swing. Oscar Jacobson’s solution to this problem is to employ PrimaLoft, an ultralight, yet warm, padding material.

Featuring a lightweight PrimaLoft padded body and jersey knitted sleeves with a brushed backside, the Carson hybrid jacket offers the best of both worlds – core insulation and greater freedom of movement.





Oscar Jacobson 2 Caleb

Caleb is a PrimaLoft sleeveless vest, for those days when retaining core body warmth is the key requirement. It works well on its own or under a rain jacket.



Featuring Oscar Jacobson’s ZIP-IN technology, it is compatible with the premium 3-layer, 4-way stretch Lawrie Pro waterproof shell jacket and the lightweight Jamie jacket.

Oscar Jacobson 3



Merino pullovers for Autumn/Winter 2018 again come in a variety of styles. There’s an extensive colour range in the Cashwool 100% Extrafine merino wool classic V-neck Wyatt and quarter-zip Heron.

Oscar Jacobson 4

Intelligent layering is also one of the key aspects of this new collection. Hybrid sweaters and pullovers within the range deliver comfort and style, on and off the course.

Oscar Jacobson 5



Oscar Jacobson’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection offers three distinctive colour themes – Performance which is all about function and expressing an active lifestyle, both on and off the course.

Urban draws on Oscar Jacobson’s heritage in fashion tailoring and reflects trends from the high street and menswear, while Dynamic is a little more playful and is aimed at those looking to stand out rather than blend in.

More info:oscarjacobson.com

