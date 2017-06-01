Cleveland Golf has introduced an exciting new addition to their wedge family.



The new distinctive Tour RAW finish of the RTX-3 will be in shops from July 1 and professionals around the world have already put the distinctive wedge in their bags.

The Tour RAW finish adds an outstanding premium ‘touch of gold’ appearance. Designed to rust over time, the Tour RAW finish pushes the boundaries of wedge spin even further and adds a whole new dimension to the RTX-3 family.

With Cleveland Golf’s new ‘wedge analyser’, you can get your Tour RAW custom-fit for a precise wedge bounce and sole grind to specifically suit your game.

The RTX-3 was launched to much acclaim in September last year and the Tour RAW finish brings to the table all the same game changing technologies which has seen the RTX-3 wedges thrive.



New Feel Balancing Technology shifts the centre of gravity closer to the middle of the wedge face decreasing vibration and maximising head stability at the point of impact, while added micro-activity inside the hosel helps to achieve a new level of consistency and stability.

The new wedge comes in three different grinds in a V shape with more leading edge bounce to help the clubhead through the turf faster and with less resistance at impact, giving a crisper feel for increased spin and control.

V-LG is a narrow low bounce sole for maximum versatility, V-MG is a mid-bounce suitable for a wide range of players and turf conditions and V-FG is a forgiving full sole design with trailing edge relief.

Also, new Tour Zip Grooves come with a U shape edge radius to enhance contact across a wide variety of conditions, while laser technology milling roughens the face to USGA limit to allow the maximum amount of spin possible.



Cleveland gold RTX-3 wedge

Price: TBC

Available: July 1, 2017

Lofts: 46˚ - 64˚

More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk

Twitter:@ClevelandGolfEu

