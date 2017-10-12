There are no results available.
Gear

Cleveland CBX wedge review

By David Cunninghame12 October, 2017
Cleveland Golf Wedges Review
Cleveland Golf launched its new CBX wedge in order to offer the vast majority of golfers a wedge that would suit their game.

According to Cleveland, 84% of amateur golfers play cavity back irons, but the vast majority of them use a tour-designed, blade like wedge. The CBX is a completely new and revolutionary design that the brand hopes will change how average golfers approach their short game.

Cbx Wedge 3

Modelled to complement the address profile and swing weight of the most popular cavity back irons, it has been built to be more forgiving and easier to hit than tour-designed wedges, while providing dramatically more spin and versatility than set-matching wedges.  

Read more -> New Cleveland CBX wedge unveiled

As someone who plays off four, it’s probably fair to say that the CBX isn’t specifically aimed at me. I like the classic looks and feel of traditional blade-style wedges. That said, I loved trying out the CBX.

Face

The feel off the face was superb and, thanks to the Rotex face that features milled Tour Zip grooves and laser milling across the face, I was getting plenty of grab on approach shots and shots around the green. It performed well out of bunkers and its Dual-V sole grind meant it glided through the turf with ease.

Watch -> Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods

However, what I found arguably most impressive was the versatility it still managed to provide. I like to open up the face and hit a lot of high flops around the green so I was a little concerned that the wider sole would stop me from doing this.

Sole

Thanks to the clever design of the Dual-V sole grind, the heel of the sole is considerably thinner than the toe section and so, when open, the fairly sizeable clubhead sits nicely, with the leading edge low to the ground.

Cleveland has a long and established reputation for making some of the best wedges in golf and with the CBX we have a great addition to their wedge hall of fame. It is a great option for mid to high handicappers and will, without a doubt, help your short game.

Available: Now
Price:£109
More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk
Twitter:@ClevelandGolfEU

