Cleveland Golf unveils tour-authentic RTX 4 wedges

A market leader in wedge designs since 1979, Cleveland Golf has held nothing back in creating a brand new, made-for-tour wedge in its purest form.



Utilising the latest face technologies, tour-preferred shaping, expanded grind offerings and the most popular components used by Tour professionals, the new RTX 4 is the most tour-authentic wedge Cleveland Golf has ever produced.



The foundation of RTX 4 is the 4th generation of Cleveland’s proprietary Rotex Face Technology. Following four life cycles, years of research, and millions of data points, the tolerances were tightened to help provide ultimate short game control. RTX 4 generates more spin through the sharpest Tour Zip Grooves, most aggressive face milling, and more precise laser milling for the hottest face Cleveland Golf has ever developed.

Don’t just take our word for it, though.

Shane Lowry, the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational champion, said: “It feels like the ball is really spinning off the face. There are extra little grooves in there, which makes it spin more and it definitely does spin more.”



Following extensive tour feedback, RTX 4 features a more compact blade shape, with less offset and a smaller overall profile to provide that classic blade design that tour players prefer. Additionally, RTX 4 offers four new sole grinds, including an all-new XLOW grind, to provide the versatility to execute the most challenging greenside shots.

Cleveland has also incorporates Progressive Feel Balancing Technology. This next-generation tech is optimised by loft for even more short game control.

“With the new RTX 4, we spared no expense in trying to achieve the best possible wedge for the best players in the world, and then bring that wedge right to the consumer,” said John Rae, Vice President at Cleveland Golf.

“We worked tirelessly with our tour staff to refine every detail of the wedge and its shape to fit their needs.”

Cleveland’s RTX 4 wedges are offered in a variety of different degrees and grinds. The FULL Sole grind is offered in 56 through 60 degrees, the MID Sole grind is offered in 46 through 60 degrees, the LOW Sole grind is offered in 56 through 64 degrees, and the XLOW Sole grind is offered in 58 and 60-degree lofts.

Available: September 14

Price: £129

Finishes: Tour Satin, Black Satin and Tour Raw

