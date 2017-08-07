Cleveland Golf's new Launcher irons

The new Launcher CBX and HB irons from Cleveland have been optimised for dedicated golfers who prefer forgiving clubs that launch the ball high and straight.



Since 1979, Cleveland Golf equipment has brought industry-leading performance to professional and amateur golfers alike. In keeping with that legacy, the Launcher irons combine Cleveland Golf’s most popular club technologies with new performance innovations that provide golfers with the distance, forgiveness, and control they demand.

Brian Schielke, marketing director at Cleveland Golf, explained why the company’s woods and irons are back: “When we looked into the woods and irons markets we saw a major disconnect. Prices are increasing dramatically while golfers aren’t seeing any significant performance gains.”



He continued, “So we set out to create a range of products with true performance benefits that are obvious the moment a golfer swings one of these clubs.”



The Launcher CBX irons combine all of Cleveland Golf’s proven wedge spin technologies with a forgiving cavity back design. Progressive shaping results in easy to hit long irons and more workable and easy to control short irons. Feel Balancing technology and a V shaped sole work in tandem to increase forgiveness and turf interaction but what really sets the CBXs apart is their consistency.

These are the only irons to feature Tour Zip Grooves and Laser Milling, which produces high levels of spin from the fairway and the rough, providing dramatically improved control around the course.

The new Launcher HB Irons are game changing for golfers that struggle with iron play. The fully hollow irons improve upon one of Cleveland’s most popular iron designs.

When you compare the Launcher HB irons to traditional irons, the weight is much lower and deeper adding tremendous forgiveness. They use a high-strength steel face, HiBore Crown and hybrid-like design to help you launch the ball higher and farther than typical cavity back irons.

The HB irons also feature a progressive design so as the short irons look like traditional irons at address, with the mid to long irons resembling hybrids.



Available: September 15

Price: Launcher HB Irons: Men’s Steel Set (5-PW): £570 (single iron: £95), Men’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108), Women’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108)

Launcher CBX Irons: Men’s Steel Set (5-PW): £570 (single iron: £95), Men’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108), Women’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108)

More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk

Twitter: @ClevelandGolfEu

