There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCleveland Golf's new Launcher irons

Gear

Cleveland Golf's new Launcher irons

By David Cunninghame07 August, 2017
Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Irons
Cbx Iron 7

The new Launcher CBX and HB irons from Cleveland have been optimised for dedicated golfers who prefer forgiving clubs that launch the ball high and straight.

Since 1979, Cleveland Golf equipment has brought industry-leading performance to professional and amateur golfers alike. In keeping with that legacy, the Launcher irons combine Cleveland Golf’s most popular club technologies with new performance innovations that provide golfers with the distance, forgiveness, and control they demand.

Iron Cbx

Brian Schielke, marketing director at Cleveland Golf, explained why the company’s woods and irons are back: “When we looked into the woods and irons markets we saw a major disconnect. Prices are increasing dramatically while golfers aren’t seeing any significant performance gains.”

He continued, “So we set out to create a range of products with true performance benefits that are obvious the moment a golfer swings one of these clubs.”

Read more -> Launch it high and straight with Cleveland’s new woods

Cbxiron Tourzipwedgegrooves Closeup

The Launcher CBX irons combine all of Cleveland Golf’s proven wedge spin technologies with a forgiving cavity back design. Progressive shaping results in easy to hit long irons and more workable and easy to control short irons. Feel Balancing technology and a V shaped sole work in tandem to increase forgiveness and turf interaction but what really sets the CBXs apart is their consistency.

These are the only irons to feature Tour Zip Grooves and Laser Milling, which produces high levels of spin from the fairway and the rough, providing dramatically improved control around the course.

Hb

The new Launcher HB Irons are game changing for golfers that struggle with iron play. The fully hollow irons improve upon one of Cleveland’s most popular iron designs.

When you compare the Launcher HB irons to traditional irons, the weight is much lower and deeper adding tremendous forgiveness. They use a high-strength steel face, HiBore Crown and hybrid-like design to help you launch the ball higher and farther than typical cavity back irons.

Lineup

The HB irons also feature a progressive design so as the short irons look like traditional irons at address, with the mid to long irons resembling hybrids.

Available: September 15
Price: Launcher HB Irons: Men’s Steel Set (5-PW): £570 (single iron: £95), Men’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108), Women’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108)
Launcher CBX Irons: Men’s Steel Set (5-PW): £570 (single iron: £95), Men’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108), Women’s Graphite Set (5-PW): £648 (single iron: £108)
More info:clevelandgolf.co.uk
Twitter: @ClevelandGolfEu

Related Articles - Cleveland Golf

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Todd Clements overcomes wobble to win English Amateur
Todd Clements

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Lawrie heaps praise on Scottish Am champ Locke
Paul Lawrie

By Ed Hodge

Solheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced
SOLHEIM CUP

By Martin Inglis

I.K. Kim ends agonising wait for maiden major title
I.K. Kim

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
The correct ball position
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below