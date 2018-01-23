There are no results available.
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: The lowdown

Gear

Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: The lowdown

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 January, 2018
Cleveland Golf Putters
Cleveland2135

New alignment and speed control technologies are the key features in Cleveland Golf’s TFi 2135 Satin putter line.

The 2135 Alignment Technology used on each TFi 2135 Satin putter provides perfect alignment on every putt. With sightlines raised 21.35mm off the ground – the exact radius of a golf ball – the technology delivers accurate alignment feedback regardless of address position.

The new putters improve upon previous generations of 2135 Alignment Technology with 50% higher contrast sightlines that make precise alignment even easier.

As far as speed control goes, Speed Optimised adjusts energy transference so that every putt rolls to the same distance regardless of where it is struck on the face.

REVIEWED: Cleveland Golf CBX wedge

Cleveland1 0

Because MOI varies across models, the amount of ball speed correction has been individually customised to each of the five shapes, ensuring every model employs the precise level of speed correction required for consistent distance control.

“Traditional putters come up short when you hit the ball even just a bit toward the heel or toe,” said Jeff Brunski, director of R&D at Cleveland Golf.

“We lowered ball speed on centre strikes and added ball speed on off-centre strikes to produce uniform distance no matter where you strike the ball.

“The exact magnitude of these changes varies slightly based on the shape and weighting of the putter model. So we’ve actually produced a different face for every model within the family to make sure each one provides perfect distance control.”

REVIEWED: Cleveland Golf Launcher HB woods

Cleveland Cero

There are three Blade additions – 1.0 (middle image), LH & 8.0 Counter Balanced – and four addition to the Mallet category – Rho, Cero (above), Elevado (main image) and Elevado Counter Balanced.

All of the putters’ multi-material head construction uses True Feel Innovation®: a Polymer TPU face insert that dampens vibrations and enhances feel.

Paired with face milling that’s three times deeper than previous models, the new TFi 2135 Satin putters strike the ball with exceptionally soft feel.

Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin putters

Available: February 2, 2018
Price: 1.0 & LH - £119; 8.0 Counter Balanced, Rho, Cero & Elevado - £139; Elevado Counter Balanced - £149
clevelandgolf.co.uk
@ClevelandGolfEu

