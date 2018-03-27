Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Putters review

Cleveland Golf’s new putter range has been designed to provide total speed control and perfect alignment. Each of the six models has a new tour satin finish, high-contrast alignment lines and a customised milling pattern.



Three key innovations have pushed our expectations of technology, looks and feel in a Cleveland putter.



Speed Optimised Milling adjusts energy transference so that every putt rolls to the same distance regardless of where it is struck on the face. Because MOI varies across models, the amount of ball speed correction has been individually tailored to each of the six head shapes, ensuring every model employs precise speed correction.

The putters’ multi-material head construction uses a Polymer TPU face insert that dampens vibrations and enhances feel that Cleveland label True Feel Innovation. Paired with face milling that’s three times deeper than previous models, the new TFi 2135 Satin putters strike the ball with exceptionally soft feel.



The 2135 Alignment Technology used on each model raises the sightlines 21.35 millimetres off the ground (the exact radius of a golf ball) to deliver accurate alignment feedback regardless of your address position.

Everything about these putters impressed me the first time I got my hands on them. The ingenious alignment technology, first seen in 2016, is something that is bound to help those of you who struggle lining up on the greens and, with a decent selection of head models to choose from, at a price tag that won’t break the bank, one of them could perhaps become your new magic wand on the greens. Although each model provided great feel and a pure roll at impact, it was the classic 1.0 blade that took my fancy.



One of the biggest improvement comes in the looks department. The Satin finish looks much more modern and stylish than that of it predecessor.



The soft feel, silky-smooth satin look and impressive face technology really is a wining combo. In fact, I’ve been such a big fan of the 1.0 that it has been in my bag for over 6 months now and I don’t see it being replaced any time soon.

Cleveland TFi 2135 Satin Putters

Available: Now

Price:1.0 & LH - £119; 8.0 Counter Balanced, Rho, Cero & Elevado - £139; Elevado Counter Balanced - £149

clevelandgolf.co.uk

@ClevelandGolfEu