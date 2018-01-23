There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearCobra Golf KING wedges now in Black & ONE Length

Gear

Cobra Golf KING wedges now in Black & ONE Length

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 January, 2018
Cobra Golf Wedges
Cobra

You’ve heard of Cobra Golf’s ONE Length hybrids and irons, which were launched with great success last year. Well today, the brand has introduced its first ONE Length wedges.

The KING Black ONE Length wedges have been launched alongside the KING Black and both feature a sleek Dimonised Black Metal (DBM) finish.

The finish, developed at one of Cobra’s forging foundries, results in a premium black satin look that diffuses light and lasts longer than any other black finish. This means longer-lasting, better looking wedges with a confidence-inspiring appearance at address.

The wedges incorporate Cobra’s patented Progressive Spin Technology, delivering the perfect blend of versatility and precision around the greens and the new face is manufactured using Cobra’s patented CNC milling process that allows each groove to be shaped with maximum precision for more accuracy and consistently high spin performance.

Read more - Cobra KING Pur wedges boast maximum spin

Cobra2

Read more - Cobra introduces first CONNECT infused irons

Progressive groove constructions feature wider, shallower grooves on weaker lofted wedges (56, 58, 60) and narrow, tighter spaced grooves on stronger lofted wedges (50, 52, 54) for optimised spin and trajectory for various shots executions around the green.

The KING Black Wedge is available in Cobra’s three sole grind configurations, allowing golfers the ability to choose the perfect wedge for their game and for any turf condition.

Each unique sole grind has its own set of advantages: the Versatile sole features a softened leading edge with heel and toe relief and a medium bounce (8-10*) to provide more shot versatility on medium to firm turf conditions. 

The Classic grind features a thinner sole, higher bounce (11-12*) and a progressively wider sole from heel to toe for ease of use on all turf conditions, while the WideLow grind offers a wide sole with low bounce (4-7*) that serves as an excellent all around wedge perfect for medium to soft turf conditions.

Read more - Cobra FMax drivers: Everything you need to know

Cobra3

The KING Black Wedges also feature Cobra CONNECT technology, working in conjunction with the Arccos 360 mobile application, to provide golfers with detailed stats and data that helps them dial in their wedge game, track their performance and improve their scoring faster.

The KING Black ONE wedge, at 7-iron length and swing weight, features a flatter lie angle than the standard, variable length wedge to help produce straighter and more accurate trajectories on shorter approach shots in a one length set up. 

Cobra Golf KING Black wedges

Available: April 6, 2018
Price: Both £109
Lofts: KING Black – 50˚, 52˚, 54˚, 56˚, 58˚ & 60˚; KING Black ONE – 56˚ & 60˚
cobragolf.co.uk
@cobragolf

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Wedges

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below