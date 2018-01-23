Cobra Golf KING wedges now in Black & ONE Length

You’ve heard of Cobra Golf’s ONE Length hybrids and irons, which were launched with great success last year. Well today, the brand has introduced its first ONE Length wedges.



The KING Black ONE Length wedges have been launched alongside the KING Black and both feature a sleek Dimonised Black Metal (DBM) finish.

The finish, developed at one of Cobra’s forging foundries, results in a premium black satin look that diffuses light and lasts longer than any other black finish. This means longer-lasting, better looking wedges with a confidence-inspiring appearance at address.

The wedges incorporate Cobra’s patented Progressive Spin Technology, delivering the perfect blend of versatility and precision around the greens and the new face is manufactured using Cobra’s patented CNC milling process that allows each groove to be shaped with maximum precision for more accuracy and consistently high spin performance.



Progressive groove constructions feature wider, shallower grooves on weaker lofted wedges (56, 58, 60) and narrow, tighter spaced grooves on stronger lofted wedges (50, 52, 54) for optimised spin and trajectory for various shots executions around the green.

The KING Black Wedge is available in Cobra’s three sole grind configurations, allowing golfers the ability to choose the perfect wedge for their game and for any turf condition.

Each unique sole grind has its own set of advantages: the Versatile sole features a softened leading edge with heel and toe relief and a medium bounce (8-10*) to provide more shot versatility on medium to firm turf conditions.

The Classic grind features a thinner sole, higher bounce (11-12*) and a progressively wider sole from heel to toe for ease of use on all turf conditions, while the WideLow grind offers a wide sole with low bounce (4-7*) that serves as an excellent all around wedge perfect for medium to soft turf conditions.



The KING Black Wedges also feature Cobra CONNECT technology, working in conjunction with the Arccos 360 mobile application, to provide golfers with detailed stats and data that helps them dial in their wedge game, track their performance and improve their scoring faster.

The KING Black ONE wedge, at 7-iron length and swing weight, features a flatter lie angle than the standard, variable length wedge to help produce straighter and more accurate trajectories on shorter approach shots in a one length set up.

Cobra Golf KING Black wedges

Available: April 6, 2018

Price: Both £109

Lofts: KING Black – 50˚, 52˚, 54˚, 56˚, 58˚ & 60˚; KING Black ONE – 56˚ & 60˚

cobragolf.co.uk

@cobragolf