Cobra releases first full 'smart' set of clubs

Cobra Golf and Arccos have teamed-up to introduce the first ‘smart’ set of golf clubs, which automatically track and analyse your game like never before.



Every club in the new KING F8 and F8+ range comes with Cobra CONNECT, which uses an Arccos 360 Sensor embedded in the grip for access to golf’s No.1 performance tracking and GPS system.

Key features of the system include:

• Automatic shot tracking – No tagging, tapping or other disruptions;

• Rangefinder GPS – Exact distances to any point on 40,000+ courses;



• Smart distance – True distances for every club in your bag;

• Tour analytics – Strokes gained, handicap breakdowns for driving, approach play, chipping, bunkerplay and putting.

First introduced in the KING F7 and F7+ drivers, Cobra CONNECT is available throughout the entire F8 family.

Consumers who purchase a standard seven-piece set of F8 irons in any configuration (iron or combo sets) will also receive additional Arccos 360 screw-in sensors to round out their 14-club set, ensuring that consumers have a fully connected experience.

Those who use the Arccos 360 app will also benefit from a five-round preview of golf’s first artificial intelligence platform – Arccos Caddie.

Developed in partnership with Microsoft, Arccos Caddie shows a player their optimal strategy on any hole by analysing every shot you’ve taken with Arccos, as well as 120 million+ shots hit by the Arccos community and 368 million geotagged data points on more than 40,000 courses.

What they said

“At Cobra Golf, we believe that using advanced analytics to make smarter, data-driven decisions on the course can dramatically improve the performance of any player,” said Mike Yagley, senior director of innovation/AI for Cobra Golf.

“That’s clearly supported by Arccos 360 users improving by up to five strokes after using the Arccos system for one year.

“By delivering the first-ever fully connected set, we’re helping more players make better informed decisions about their practice time and on-course club selections, so they can stand over each shot with more confidence, play better golf and shoot lower scores.”

For more information on the entire KING family of products, visit cobragolf.com.

