search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearCobra unveils F-MAX Superlite Driver and Fairways

Gear

Cobra unveils F-MAX Superlite Driver and Fairways

By David Cunninghame18 September, 2018
Cobra F-MAX Superlite Cobra Cobra Golf Drivers Fairway Woods Gear New Gear Tom Olsavsky
Cobra F Max Drivers

As you might have guessed from the name, the new F-MAX Superlite range from Cobra is the lightest and easiest to hit drivers and fairways the brand has ever produced.

Last year, we saw the introduction of the F-MAX family, a bespoke selection of clubs aimed at providing maximum speed and distance for golfers with moderate to slower swing speeds.

This new range sticks to the principals of the original but has made the clubs significantly lighter to help you gain more speed, launch the ball higher in the air and hit the ball further off the tee. 

F Max Driver Crown

The F-MAX Superlite Driver has been re-engineered with a 6-gram lighter clubhead, while maintaining an MOI of greater than 5,000, delivering Cobra’s lightest driver head weight without sacrificing stability and forgiveness. 

• Everything you need to know about the Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons

Additionally, a 5-gram lighter shaft, and a 7-gram lighter grip design yield 18 grams in weight-savings, bringing to the total overall weight to 287 grams.  These lightweight technologies and designs are combined to ensure the fastest club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds.

F Max Driver

It isn’t simply the lightweight construction, however, that will help to boost your distances. A thin forged 6-4 Titanium face insert is designed with E9 Technology, a variable thickness face structure, to enhance ball speed and distance on centred and off centred hits, while an oversized address profile increases forgiveness for more consistent, accurate drives. 

• REVIEW - Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons deliver on all fronts

The Superlite drivers are also ideal for those of you that struggle with slicing the ball from the tee. An internal weight pad strategically positions weight low, back and towards the heel to deliver higher launching trajectories and straighter ball flights.

• REVIEW - How do the 'ground-breaking' Cobra KING F8 metalwoods perform?

You also have the choice of an offset hosel that promotes a draw-biased ball flight, or in the straight-neck design for golfers preferring a more traditional look at address.

F Max Driver Face

“We are very excited about this driver; we’ve been able to engineer an incredibly forgiving, powerful club and keep the overall clubhead weight to less than 300 grams,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf. 

• How Cobra’s F8 drivers are changing the face of golf

“The F-MAX Superlite Driver will be the perfect solution for players who need the added speed of lightweight design without sacrificing forgiveness; those that will benefit from having a club that allows them to maximise their swing speed and launch angle.” 

F Max Fairway

The new F-MAX Superlight fairways, meanwhile, boast the same innovative, weight-saving technologies and game-enhancing benefits as the driver, but feature a low profile, shallow face design using high-strength forged 455 stainless steel to enhance ball speed and launch across the face from a variety of turf conditions.   

Available: October 5

Price: F-MAX Superlite Driver - £249; F-MAX Superlite Fairways - £179

Related Articles - Cobra F-MAX Superlite

Related Articles - Cobra

Related Articles - Cobra Golf

Related Articles - Drivers

Related Articles - Fairway Woods

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - New Gear

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau has outdone himself this time
Jim Furyk recalls weird thing USGA once made him do
Uh-oh! American ace carrying injury ahead of Ryder Cup
The 2019 FedEx Cup winner will pocket how much?!
Future Ryder Cup host venue announced

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow