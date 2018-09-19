Cobra unveils F-MAX Superlite Driver and Fairways

As you might have guessed from the name, the new F-MAX Superlite range from Cobra is the lightest and easiest to hit drivers and fairways the brand has ever produced.



Last year, we saw the introduction of the F-MAX family, a bespoke selection of clubs aimed at providing maximum speed and distance for golfers with moderate to slower swing speeds.

This new range sticks to the principals of the original but has made the clubs significantly lighter to help you gain more speed, launch the ball higher in the air and hit the ball further off the tee.

The F-MAX Superlite Driver has been re-engineered with a 6-gram lighter clubhead, while maintaining an MOI of greater than 5,000, delivering Cobra’s lightest driver head weight without sacrificing stability and forgiveness.



Additionally, a 5-gram lighter shaft, and a 7-gram lighter grip design yield 18 grams in weight-savings, bringing to the total overall weight to 287 grams. These lightweight technologies and designs are combined to ensure the fastest club and ball speed performance for moderate swing speeds.

It isn’t simply the lightweight construction, however, that will help to boost your distances. A thin forged 6-4 Titanium face insert is designed with E9 Technology, a variable thickness face structure, to enhance ball speed and distance on centred and off centred hits, while an oversized address profile increases forgiveness for more consistent, accurate drives.



The Superlite drivers are also ideal for those of you that struggle with slicing the ball from the tee. An internal weight pad strategically positions weight low, back and towards the heel to deliver higher launching trajectories and straighter ball flights.



You also have the choice of an offset hosel that promotes a draw-biased ball flight, or in the straight-neck design for golfers preferring a more traditional look at address.

“We are very excited about this driver; we’ve been able to engineer an incredibly forgiving, powerful club and keep the overall clubhead weight to less than 300 grams,” said Tom Olsavsky, Vice President of R&D for Cobra Golf.



“The F-MAX Superlite Driver will be the perfect solution for players who need the added speed of lightweight design without sacrificing forgiveness; those that will benefit from having a club that allows them to maximise their swing speed and launch angle.”

The new F-MAX Superlight fairways, meanwhile, boast the same innovative, weight-saving technologies and game-enhancing benefits as the driver, but feature a low profile, shallow face design using high-strength forged 455 stainless steel to enhance ball speed and launch across the face from a variety of turf conditions.

Available: October 5

Price: F-MAX Superlite Driver - £249; F-MAX Superlite Fairways - £179