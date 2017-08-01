Cobra unveils new F-MAX range

Cobra has unveiled today their new F-MAX family of woods, labelling them as the lightest, easiest to swing in the company’s history.



The F-MAX wood family is comprised of men’s and women’s drivers, fairways and hybrids. Each combines super lightweight configurations with the best of game improvement technologies to deliver Cobra’s most forgiving and easy to hit woods ever.



All the woods in the F-MAX Family provide golfers with a larger Sweet Zone and greater lofts over their predecessors, creating increased launch for added distance off the tee or fairway.

F-MAX Driver

Thanks to its ultra light configuration, combing Cobra’s proprietary Superlite 50 shaft and a reduced swing weight, the F-MAX delivers improved clubhead speed and greater distance for players with moderate swing speeds. In addition, the F-MAX Driver utilises a larger, Lamkin Rel 360 midsize grip to improve comfort and consistency off the tee.



“When it comes to the Super Game Improvement category, it can’t be overstated how important lightweight construction is to this category of player,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf.

We have focused on the concept that lighter means easier to hit. - Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf

He continued, “with the creation of F-MAX we have focused on the concept that lighter means easier to hit and we have gone to great lengths to ensure that even our components deliver superiority when it comes to reduced weight.”

It’s not just the weight savings however that will help you to launch the ball higher and further with the F-MAX. Several game improvements technologies have also been included.

A Forged Ti-6-4 Titanium Face insert delivers more speed and a larger Sweet Zone for better distance on mishits and a new, subtle Crown Alignment feature makes it easy to align the clubhead at address for more fairways hit off the tee.

The F-MAX also features internal weighting positioned near the heel to promote a more forgiving, higher, straighter ball-flight for those who struggle missing the fairway to the right.



There are two head options available, one with an offset hosel that creates a higher trajectory with draw bias to help eliminate slices, and a straight neck hosel option that gives a more traditional look at address and more workability.

F-MAX Fairways

The fairways utilise many of the same innovative weight saving and comfort increasing technologies as the Drivers, namely an ultralight configuration and larger grips.



In addition, F-MAX Fairways’ performance also benefit from such game improvement technologies as a Forged 455 Stainless Steel Face Insert, back/heel CG weighting, the Crown Alignment feature and an offset hosel design.

F-MAX Hybrids

The hybrids seamlessly complement the driver and fairways, as they offer the same great Cobra Superlite shafts and the same larger sized grips. The F-MAX hybrids incorporate the same game improvement features as the F-MAX fairways in a confidence-inspiring hybrid head design.



Available: August 18

Price: Driver £229, Fairways £169, Hybrids £149

More info:cobragolf.co.uk

Twitter:@cobragolf