Cobra’s F8 drivers are changing the face of golf

The KING F8 and F8+ are the first metalwoods ever to feature a CNC milled face for incredible speed and precision.



This ground-breaking, precision milled forged face has been paired with revolutionary 360˚Aero Technology and Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, to deliver Cobra’s fastest, most precise and smartest drivers to date.



There are some subtle differences between the F8 and F8+ models but first let’s delve into the technology that they share.

The big tech talking point is undoubtedly the new fully machined driver face. It utilises a unique multi-directional CNC milling pattern that delivers the highest level of precision for superior performance.

Compared to traditional hand polished drivers, CNC precision milling allowed Cobra engineers to achieve precise face thickness and tighter tolerances resulting in improved bulge-and-roll curvatures with a face that is 3% thinner and 10% lighter for maximum ball speed across the face with distance and accuracy.

Both drivers, along with Cobra’s entire F8 family of products, boast Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, delivering the first ever connected set of golf clubs. This award winning connected golf system helps players of all skill levels make smarter, data-driven decisions. To find out more about Cobra Connect follow this link.

“At Cobra Golf our engineers continue to push the envelope when it comes to innovation and delivering the best in game-changing golf equipment for golfers of all levels,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of Research & Development, Cobra Golf.

He added: “With the addition of the first CNC Milled titanium driver face for unrivaled precision, weight savings and performance gains, combined with advanced analytics from Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, we believe the F8 and F8+ drivers are truly a step into the future of the game.”

Another new piece of tech is Cobra’s 360˚ Aero Technology. The innovative system of aerodynamic trips strategically positioned around the perimeter of the face to improve drag reduction through the downswing for increased clubhead speed. Cobra engineers utilised a polymer material on the trips placed on the crown for better CG positioning and higher MOI.



An ultralight, 5-ply Carbon Fibre crown saves discretionary weight to move the CG lower and deeper for higher trajectories and increased forgiveness, while A lightweight 8-1-1- Titanium Body and Forged Face also spares weight.

The F8 drivers also feature the brands’ patented E9 Technology, a variable thickness face designed with elliptical pattern Sweet Zone, creates more hot spots further away from the centre of the face for more distance on heel and toe shots.

MyFly8 with Smart Pad technology affords golfers the choice of eight loft settings to fine tune launch conditions and maximise distance while Smart Pad maintains a square clubhead at address.

Now let us take a look at the subtle differences between the two models. The F8 features an oversized address profile that increases MOI and provides more distance, forgiveness and speed on off-centre hits.



An adjustable weight system offers two centre of gravity (CG) settings: one in the back for a higher, towering ball flight and one in the heel to provide additional draw bias.

The F8+ offers a lower trajectory compared to the F8. It is also equipped with two CG settings, one in the front, for a lower, penetrating ball flight, and one in the back for a higher, towering ball flight with slightly more spin.

Both drivers come in the Nardo Grey finish, with numerous shaft options to choose from, and you’ll be able to get your hands on either of them come the 2nd of February 2018.

Available: Feb 2, 2018

Price: KING F8 driver £329, KING F8+ driver £329

More info:cobragolf.co.uk

Twitter:@cobragolf