Gear

Cobra's KING F8 fairways & hybrids are most versatile ever

By David Cunninghame15 November, 2017
Cobra has today introduced its highest performing and most technologically advanced KING F8, F8+ fairways, and KING F8 hybrids.

These remarkable clubs employ several new and advanced technologies, such as Cobra’s patented Dual Baffler® Rail system, cutting-edge 360˚ Aero Technology, premium multi-material construction, and Cobra Connect Powered by Arccos, to make the F8 family of fairways and hybrids the brand’s fastest, most versatile and smartest to date.

Fairway woods

F8 Fairway Hero Nardo

The KING F8 fairways incorporate an improved Baffler Dual Rail System with tighter-spaced rails with CG centred between the rails. 

The concept of rails started with in 1975 with the introduction of the Cobra’s first big hit, the Baffler. Its unique sole-plate, featured two heavy brass rails, that were designed to make the club effective from various lies.

This latest incarnation reduces twisting, resulting in a higher amount of clubhead speed retained upon contact with the turf. Progressive Rail Heights dependent on club loft, (shallower in the 3W and taller in the 5W) provide consistent turf interaction for sweeping or steeper attack angles.

F8 Fairway Address Nardo

Like the F8 drivers, the fairways incorporate Cobra’s 360˚ Aero Technology. The innovative system of lightweight aero trips strategically positioned around the perimeter of the face improves drag reduction through the downswing for increased clubhead speed.

Read more -> Cobra's F8 drivers are changing the face of golf

F8 Fw Exploded Crown

For the first time, Cobra’s mainline fairways feature an ultralight 5-ply Carbon Fibre crown, which saves nearly 13 grams in weight compared to the previous steel version, to move the CG even lower for the ultimate in distance and spin performance. Rounding out the performance technologies is the forged 475 Stainless Steel face insert, boasting Cobra’s patented E9TM Technology.

F8 Plus Fairway Face Sweetspot

The F8 models feature a larger address profile that increases MOI for more distance and forgiveness on mis-hits and a shallower face that lowers CG for improved launch and speed. Additionally, a back CG weight helps promote a towering, forgiving trajectory from a variety of turf conditions

The F8+ provides all of the same incredible technologies as the F8, in a more compact head size that better players prefer. Furthermore, in F8+ the CG weight is front-positioned leading to a more penetrating ball flight to help higher swing speed players prevent ballooning, and to perform better in all weather conditions.

F8 Plus Fairway Address Nardo

Both models feature MyFly8 with Smart Pad technology, allowing you to select from 8 different loft settings (five neutral and three draw bias settings). The F8 is available 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 FWY lost options while the F8+ is available in 3-4 and 4-5 FWY options.

Hybrids

F8 Hybrid Hero

The KING F8 and F8 ONE Length hybrids utilise many of the same technologies as the Fairways, including Cobra’s Baffler Dual Rail System, to provide more speed, forgiveness and versatility than ever before.

The taller and tighter-spaced rails on the F8 and F8 ONE hybrids provide more leading edge bounce, to help the club stay lower to the ground for more consistent launch from a variety of lies. 

F8 One Hybrid Face

Multi-directional Aero trips on the crown, made of lightweight polymer, ensure optimised aerodynamic performance while maintaining a lower CG for faster clubhead speed and more distance. 

A sleeker clubhead design features a lowered skirt and a shorter, skinnier hosel for an extremely low CG, while a fixed weight positioned low and back results in a high, towering ball flight, ideal for when approaching greens from long range.

F8 One Hybrid Hero

For the first time ever we now have a ONE Length hybrid. For those unaware of the concept first made popular by Cobra’s Bryson DeChambeau, every ONE Length club is designed to achieve optimum performance at 7-iron length, lie and swing weight.

The unique design of the F8 ONE Hybrid features an upright lie angle and a heavier head weight to ensure consistency and maintain distance gapping throughout your ONE Length set.

Also, A larger internal weight pad allows the CG to be moved lower and deeper resulting in a higher flying trajectory that benefits golfers who struggle to hit their ONE Length long irons up in the air.

Available: February 2, 2018
Price: KING F8 fairway - £199; KING F8+ fairway - £199; KING F8 & F8 ONE Length hybrids - £169
More info:cobragolf.co.uk
Twitter:@cobragolf

