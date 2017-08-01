There are no results available.
Gear

Cobra's new super game improvements irons

By David Cunninghame01 August, 2017
Cobra’s new F-MAX irons are the company’s lightest and easiest to hit ever, and in an industry first, they have introduced a super game improvement One Length offering.

The F-MAX Irons family is comprised of men’s and women’s versions of F-MAX variable length and F-MAX ONE LENGTH set make-ups. Each combines super lightweight designs with the best in game improvement technologies to deliver Cobra’s most forgiving and easy to hit irons ever.    

Like the F-Max range of woods, the irons utilise an ultralight configuration in which lighter shafts and lighter swing weights promote maximum clubhead speed and greater distance for moderate swing speeds. The irons also feature the same Lamkin Rel 360 midsize grips that deliver a lighter swing weight, improve comfort and promote more consistency on long, mid and short iron shots. 

A lower profile clubhead design moves the centre-of-gravity low and back for improved launch, while the deeper undercut cavity creates more face flex for maximum ball speeds on off-centre hits.

Their progressive head construction gives the new ions increased versatility and playability. A thinner 17-4 stainless steel construction in the long irons (4i-7i) provides improved speed and distance, while a softer 431 stainless steel in the short irons (8i-SW) gives them an ultra-soft feel.

Weight has been strategically positioned near the heel and a progressive
offset hosel creates a draw bias that helps to eliminate slices and
promote a straighter, higher ball-flight.

The F-MAX One length irons feature all the same great super game improvement technologies, with the simplicity of a single length set make-up. Reengineered to match 7-iron weighting throughout the set, the One Length concept has been designed to help you achiev more consistent ball striking, accuracy and distance gapping from long irons to wedges.

“We are excited to be the first to bring One Length iron technology to the super game improvement segment of the market,” said Tom Olsavsky, VP of R&D for Cobra Golf.

He added: “Allowing seniors and women the simplicity of having one swing and one set-up for their irons, helps make golf a little easier and more fun."

Available: August 18
Price: Steel irons £449, Graphite combo set £699, One length irons £449 (graphite £549)

More info:cobragolf.co.uk
Twitter:@cobragolf

