Gear

Danny Willett uses prototype Odyssey putter to claim victory

By David Cunninghame19 November, 2018
WITB Danny Willett Callaway Odyssey Odyssey Golf Odyssey Stroke Lab DP World Tour Championship Callaway Rogue Callaway X Forged Callaway mack Daddy 4
Danny Willet Witb

Danny Willett claimed his first win since donning the green jacket at Augusta in 2016 with the help of brand-new prototype putter from Odyssey.

Willett’s three birdies in the closing five holes were enough to see him finish two shots clear of Patrick Reed and fellow Englishman Matt Wallace.

It was the 31-year-old’s magic touch on the greens that played the key role in helping him return to the winner’s circle. He holed 23 birdie putts, more than anyone else during the week, and finished first in the Putts Per GIR stats, averaging 1.641 putts.

The Englishman made the decision to switch putters at the beginning of the week, opting to put one of Odyssey’s new Stroke Lab Prototypes in the bag.

For the moment, Odyssey is keeping its cards close to its chest and is yet to reveal full details on the technology behind this new range of putters.

But what we do know is that it appears to feature the same White Hot Microhinge face insert introduced in this year’s EXO range and a revolutionary new weighting system.

Willett’s ball striking best was also on display in Dubai, finishing third in the Greens in Regulation stats. He currently uses Callaway’s X Forged 18 irons, as well as three of the X Forged UT utility irons.

Below is the Englishman’s bag in full.

Danny Willett – What’s in the bag

Driver: Callaway Rogue (9˚, Mitsubishi Diamana W 60x)
3-Wood: Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood (15˚, Mitsubishi Diamana W 70X)
Irons: Callaway X Forged Utility Irons (18˚, 21˚, 24˚), Callaway X Forged 18 Irons (5-9, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Superlite)
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (48˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 Wedges (54˚, 58˚, True Temper Dynamic Gold)
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Prototype
Ball: Chrome Soft X

