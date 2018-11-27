David Law pens multi-year deal with Wilson

Wilson Golf has extended its line-up of European Tour players with the signing of David Law on a multi-year deal.



The 27-year-old from Aberdeen, with six professional wins to his name, enjoyed his best-ever season on this year’s Challenge Tour Order of Merit to earn his Tour card for next year.

He had 12 top-25 finishes in 24 events in 2018, including winning the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge by two strokes in June at the McDonald Spey Valley resort in the Highlands.



David credits fellow Wilson Tour player and Former Open Champion Paul Lawrie for his successful season, having come through the ranks of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, where Paul and his team guide promising Scottish players from amateur to the professional game.

"Paul's helped me out since I was about 15 and he's stuck by me the whole time," said David.

He continued, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Wilson Golf European Tour team that includes Paul. Growing up, I watched players win Majors with Wilson clubs and being a Scottish lad, I know the heritage and history of the brand. I can’t wait to get them in the bag myself and attack the full European Tour schedule.”



David will use Wilson Staff V6 irons (4-PW); the C300 fairways (3&5) and 20˚ hybrid; and a 52˚ PMP RAW wedge on the 2019 European Tour, plus wear a branded cap and carry the distinctive Red Tour bag.



“We’re delighted to see David earn his European Tour privileges following a successful Challenge Tour season and excited to see what 2019 brings for him and Wilson Staff,” said Doug Wright, Wilson Golf’s Global Commercial Director.

He joins a strong Wilson Golf European Tour team including 3-time Major champion Padraig Harrington, winner of the 2018 Nordea Masters Paul Waring and 2018 Rocco Forte Sicilian Open champion Joakim Lagergren.