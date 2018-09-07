search
HomeGearDuca Del Cosma introduces ‘KLM Open’ shoes

Gear

Duca Del Cosma introduces ‘KLM Open’ shoes

By David Cunninghame07 September, 2018
Duca Del Cosma Klm Mens

To mark its new sponsorship deal with the KLM Open, premium Italian shoe brand Duca Del Cosma has introduced two new shoes to its range.

The fashion focussed company has created these new shoes to celebrate its first involvement in a European Tour event at the KLM Open next week.

The brand, which is now based in Holland under the stewardship of former HI-TEC founder Frank van Wezel, is supplying the footwear and branded apparel to officials and volunteers at the tournament held at ‘The Dutch’ golf course in Spijk, just two weeks before the Ryder Cup

In keeping with the airline’s colours, the new Duca del Cosma ‘KLM Open’ shoes for men and women will be sold at the event, as well as through traditional retail stockists. They will also be made available at a discount to KLM staff and employees of the other event sponsor, ING Bank.

Ss18 Duca Del Cosma Klm Light Blue 1 Ladies

During the tournament, up to 100 spectators at a time will be able to trial the shoes and many will have the chance to win a pair by beating the pro at the par-3 14th hole. In another innovation, those golf fans arriving at the course in an existing pair of Duca del Cosma shoes will be able to gain free access via a special entrance.

“Duca del Cosma is proud to be associated with such a great European Tour event and have its own contemporary take on sponsorship with a dedicated line of premium golf shoes,” said Frank van Wezel.

 “The ‘KLM Open’ collection is very special and already proving popular with golfers across Holland.”

