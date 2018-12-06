Duca Del Cosma unveils its first spiked shoes

Italian fashion brand Duca Del Cosma is introducing an eye-catching new range of premium golf shoes for the 2019 season that includes the brand’s first-ever soft spiked shoes and boots.



The new spiked models are the standout lines in the stylish brand’s latest range that combines top quality full grain leather and craftsmanship with a proven waterproof microfibre system for greater comfort and protection from the elements.

The HERITAGE men’s spiked shoe (£209.95) is the star model from the new range heading into 2019. Made from full-grain leather for maximum comfort, while the brand’s exclusive waterproof microfibre system means playing in wet conditions is never a problem.



• Photo of new Wilson irons have surfaced - and they're STUNNING!



The combination of Tour Lock technology and Cross System Protection on the sole of the shoe ensures that the soft spikes provide extreme grip.

Leading the women’s range is the CYPRESS soft spiked shoe (£169.95) that offers women a combination of high-quality style and outstanding performance. Made from full-grain leather, the shoe is both comfortable and durable.



• Check out the clubs Jon Rahm used to win the HERO World Challenge



A reptile detail on the heel and saddle illustrates the attention to detail and the laces can be swapped between Red and Navy to match the outfit. It also features the waterproof microfibre system and sealed leather seams ensure that the feet will stay dry and protected however wet the conditions.

The two spiked boots that offer the same technical benefits as the more conventional shoes are the men’s SENATOR (£209.95) and the ladies’ ARMADA (£179.95).

The popular KUBA shoe (£179.95) has been redesigned with a sleek, black tone-on-tone look to make it more suitable for the winter period.



• REVIEW - How Duca Del Cosma has become the trendy new kid on the golf shoe block



Also heading into 2019 with a new colourway is the CAMELOT spikeless shoe (£209.95) that incorporates overlapping leathers and a brogue toe area and is constructed with exceptional attention to detail.

For more on the full Duca 2019 range, visit their website.

Available: January