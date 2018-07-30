Dustin Johnson drives to glory with TaylorMade M4

Dustin Johnson’s victory at the RBC Canadian Open marks his third of the 2017/18 season and his 19th career PGA Tour title.



The world No.1’s final round 66 left him three shots clear of Whee Kim and fellow South Korean Byeong Hun An. The win in Canada has solidified Johnson’s position a top the FedEx Cup rankings list and he has now surpassed Tiger Woods’ record of 18 wins in the last decade.

In typical fashion, DJ’s prowess off the tee was key to his victory at Glen Abbey Golf Club. He finished the week ranked first in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and fourth in the driving distance stats with his TaylorMade M4 driver in the bag.



• WATCH - Find out what we made of the TaylorMade M4 driver

• FIRST HIT - Everything you need to know about the TaylorMade GAPR

It took Johnson a while to settle on the M4, as at the beginning of this year he was torn between it and TaylorMade’s M3. The M4 has, however, cemented its place in his bag, with all three of his wins this season coming when he has used it.

Johnson’s win is the 14th global win for TaylorMade's M3 and M4 drivers – with their groundbreaking Twist Face Technology – this year.



• TaylorMade has given its P790 irons a black makeover - check them out!



The big hitting American’s iron play was also on top form. He finished tied for first in the Greens in Regulation stats using his TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto irons.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been spotted using TaylorMade’s new Spider Mini putter but has gone back to his trusty Spider Tour Black. The Spider Tour putter was the most played model at the RBC Canadian Open, a testament to the performance of its Pure Roll technology.

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5°; Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661 X Tour Spec 2.0)

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M4 3HL (16.5°; Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95 X)

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW; Dynamic Gold X100)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (52°, 60° & 64° Hi-Toe; KBS Tour Black 130 X0

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black