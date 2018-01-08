There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearDustin Johnson's winning WITB: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Gear

Dustin Johnson's winning WITB: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine08 January, 2018
WITB Dustin Johnson Sentry Tournament of Champions
Djdriver

Dustin Johnson cruised to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii… and hailed the performance of his new TaylorMade M4 driver in the process.

After much deliberation over which of the brand’s new drivers to put into play, the world No.1 opted for the M4 as he felt it was straighter – but is likely to use the M3 at some point in the not too distant future.

The drivers, launched last week, feature Twist Face Technology, where the face curves more open as it moves towards the toe and curves more closed as it move towards the heel.

“It was the driver that won me the tournament this week,” he said. “I really drove it well – I don’t think I hit a bad drive all week and I wasn’t ever really out of position.”

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M4 (9.5˚)
3-wood: TaylorMade M4 (16.5˚)
Irons (3):TaylorMade P790; (4-PW): TaylorMade DJ Prototype
Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚ & 60˚); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64˚)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball:TaylorMade TP5x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Dustin Johnson joins Tiger & Phil after 17th PGA Tour win
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rickie Fowler starts 2018 with award win
Rickie Fowler

By Michael McEwan

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Coul Links team accuse RSPB of 'spreading misinformation'
Coul Links

By Martin Inglis

Rules of Golf updated to disregard armchair rules experts
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter questions hunger of top male pros
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy makes decision on caddie for 2018 season
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below