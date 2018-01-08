Dustin Johnson's winning WITB: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Dustin Johnson cruised to an eight-shot victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii… and hailed the performance of his new TaylorMade M4 driver in the process.



After much deliberation over which of the brand’s new drivers to put into play, the world No.1 opted for the M4 as he felt it was straighter – but is likely to use the M3 at some point in the not too distant future.

The drivers, launched last week, feature Twist Face Technology, where the face curves more open as it moves towards the toe and curves more closed as it move towards the heel.

“It was the driver that won me the tournament this week,” he said. “I really drove it well – I don’t think I hit a bad drive all week and I wasn’t ever really out of position.”

Dustin Johnson – What’s in the bag

Driver:TaylorMade M4 (9.5˚)

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 (16.5˚)

Irons (3):TaylorMade P790; (4-PW): TaylorMade DJ Prototype

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (52˚ & 60˚); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (64˚)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Ball:TaylorMade TP5x