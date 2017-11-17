ECCO GOLF BIOM HYBRID 3 review

ECCO GOLF’s new BIOM HYBRID 3 has been designed to push the boundaries of spikeless shoe performance and comfort.



ECCO has invested a lot of time and money in developing this new shoe. They wanted to live up to fantastic reputation of its predecessors, the original BIOM HYBRID and the BIOM HYBRID 2 (pictured below).



Both of these shoes were incredibly popular owing to their outstanding comfort, great styling and the fact they were fantastic options both on and off the course.

So what is it that makes this latest evolution of the brand’s multi-award-winning and best-selling BIOM HYBRID franchise so special?

Well, the big talking point is the new outsole featuring TRI-FI-GRIP technology. This technical innovation ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments, one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

Zone 1 centres on delivering outstanding lateral stability throughout the swing, while Zone 2 forms the middle of the outsole and is designed to guarantee walking comfort through the round and beyond. It also features a durability region in the heel where spikeless shoe lugs can be prone to wearing.



Finally, Zone 3 is a specially engineered rotational section designed to optimise the movement in the forefoot through slim, rounded lugs that promote fast and easy rotation through the swing.



If you want to know more about the tech behind the BIOM HYBIRD 3 then follow the link above, but let’s now move onto my thoughts. This is my first pair of ECCO golf shoes and I’ve always heard rave reviews about the level of comfort, so I was excited to see if they would live up to the hype.



I wasn’t disappointed. The Ortholite inlay soles offered fantastic cushioning, while ECCO’s Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allowed my toes to move naturally.

I'm also a big fan of the styling. The upper is made from ECCO Racer Yak leather and my pair features a graphic print on the leather to give it a modern, athletic look.

I carried out my initial testing playing at host venue for 2017’s KLM Open, The Dutch. The new outsole with TRI-FI-GRIP offered great stability from the back-swing to the follow-through. I felt confident swinging at 100% in the slippery underfoot conditions.

The shoes also helped me feel close to the turf. This is thanks to ECCO’s BIOM NATURAL MOTION last shape, which was developed to follow the structural design, curves and contours of the underfoot.

Throughout the round the lightweight shoes felt firm but comfortable. There is a good level of flexibility where you need it, in the forefoot, while the harder TRI-FI-GRIP nubs give them a sturdy feel. One of the biggest problems with spikeless shoes is the deterioration of the nubs, but thanks to the durable design of TRI-FI-GRIP this will no longer be a problem.

The shoes also coped well with the heavy downpours that came our way out on the course. The BIOM HYBIRD 3, along with every other shoe in ECCO’s 2018 collection, features 100% GORE-TEX® waterproof protection, but retains excellent breathability so my feet felt fresh even after the four hour plus round.

Really enjoyed playing in the @ECCO_GOLF Biom Hybrid 3 shoes today around the @GolfTheDutch. Comfy, lightweight and offer great stability. As for the golf, let's just say the 3 club wind and water everywhere made it tough. pic.twitter.com/EIzwYGewsM — David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) November 10, 2017

Having now worn them a few times since my initial testing around The Dutch, I can safely say, my first pair of ECCO shoes are the bee’s knees. On course they offer the level of stability and performance you would normally expect from a spiked shoe, but with the incredible comfort ECCO are renowned for. The BIOM HYBIRD 3 is a more than worthy update to this celebrated franchise.

Available: January 2018

Price: ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 – Women’s £170/Men’s £190; ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 BOA – £185/£200

More info: eccogolf.com

Twitter: @ECCO_GOLF