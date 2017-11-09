There are no results available.
HomeGearECCO GOLF pushes boundaries with BIOM HYBRID 3 shoe

Gear

ECCO GOLF pushes boundaries with BIOM HYBRID 3 shoe

By Bunkered Golf Magazine09 November, 2017
ECCO Golf Shoes
Ecco

You've seen the BIOM HYBRID. You've seen the BIOM HYBRID 2. Well, today ECCO GOLF has released the BIOM HYBRID 3, using new technologies to take the popular shoe to the next level.

The key innovation in the BIOM HYBRID 3 is the groundbreaking TRI-FI-GRIP outsole.

The TRI-FI-GRIP™ ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments: one for stability throughout the swing, another for durability throughout your round and beyond and a third for rotational support designed to optimise the movement in the forefoot.

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis and has been formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

15580450943 15580453357 Biomhybrid3 A

Other additional features of the new ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 include:

• An ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability
• 100% GORE-TEX waterproof protection
• Option of a BOA closure system
• ECCO Freedom Fit mixing a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area allowing toes to move naturally

As is the case with all of the shoes in the 2018 range, the ECCO BIOM® HYBRID 3 is crafted using FLUIDFORM™ technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching.

The benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

While the two images above showcase the men's collection, the image below shows two designs in the women's range. The collection has refined aesthetics to appeal to female golfers of differing style preferences.

12550350865 12550350952 Biomhybrid3 Golf A

What they said

“We approached this project with the question; how can we make the best, better?" said ECCO GOLF lead designer Andrzej Bikowski. “By combining our new TRI-FI-GRIP™ innovation with the same technological features created by the BIOM® last, I believe we have achieved our goal.

“The fact that all ECCO BIOM® HYBRID 3 models offer complete waterproof GORE-TEX® construction further exemplifies our commitment to progress and excellence.”

ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3

Available: TBA
Price: ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 – Women’s £170/Men’s £190; ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 BOA – £185/£200
More info:eccogolf.com
Twitter:@ECCO_GOLF

bunkered.co.uk’s David Cunninghame is out in Amsterdam at the moment testing out the new ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3. Follow him @D_Cunninghame and also @BunkeredOnline for a closer look at the new shoes.

