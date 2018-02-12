ECCO GOLF reveals new ECCO Cool Pro

ECCO GOLF’s latest creation combines several of the company’s flagship performance technologies to deliver maximum traction and all-out comfort.



By combining the performance focused SPYDR-GRIP outsole, first seen in the ECCO Cage Pro, with pioneering Gore-Tex Surround technology, first introduced in ECCO Cool, this new design represents the ultimate blend of form and function.



The revolutionary SPYDR-GRIP outsole utilises an organic structured design for outstanding grip, while a Gore-Tex Surround membrane upper facilitates an advanced air channeling system within a grid-shaped sole structure, providing 360° breathability without compromising on waterproof protection.

This unique combination of innovations provides outstanding walking pleasure and stability in all conditions, as well unparalleled climate comfort and exceptional protection from the elements.



As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO GOLF’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection, ECCO Cool Pro is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM™ technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

"The design of ECCO Cool Pro represents the exciting combination of two key innovations which will provide golfers with increased levels of comfort, breathability and protection,” said Michael Waack, Head of Global Golf at ECCO.

He continued, “Ultimately the shoe represents the meeting of two giants of ECCO development, Gore-Tex Surround and SPYDR-GRIP. The result is a shoe that raises the bar in every aspect of performance.”



ECCO Cool Pro shoe

Avaialble: Now

Price: £210

golf.ecco.com

@ECCO_GOLF