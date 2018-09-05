search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearECCO introduces new BIOM HYBRID 3 Autumn/Winter colourways

Gear

ECCO introduces new BIOM HYBRID 3 Autumn/Winter colourways

By David Cunninghame05 September, 2018
ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 ECCO golf shoes Shoes near gear
Ecco Shoe 1

ECCO has unveiled a stunning range of new Autumn/Winter 2018 colour combinations to its popular BIOM HYBRID 3 family.

Featuring GORE-TEX waterproof design and the groundbreaking TRI-FI-GRIP outsole, the shoe is the latest evolution of the brand’s multi-award-winning and best-selling franchise.

• ECCO GOLF pushes boundaries with BIOM HYBRID 3 shoe

The addition of the new colourways only helps to add to the appeal of these fantastic spikeless shoes from the Danish innovators. The BIOM HYBRID 3 has been incredibly popular for ECCO since it hit shelves in January of this year.

Ecco Shoes 2
Ecco Shoes 3

The shoe’s popularity can largely be attributed to its unique design elements and the renowned ECCO comfort it delivers.

TRI-FI-GRIP ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

Ecco Shoes 4 Ecco Shoes 5

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the ECCO GOLF Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

• REVIEW - How does the ECCO GOLF BIOM HYBRID 3 perform on the course?

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO GOLF’s Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection, it 3 is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits of this construction method include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Price: ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 Men's £190, Women's £170

Related Articles - ECCO

Related Articles - golf shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Related Articles - Shoes

Golf News

Matt Wallace breaks silence on Ryder Cup snub
Overlooking Matt Wallace ‘good break’ for USA, says ex-Ryder Cup man
A peek inside issue 166 of bunkered
Ex tour pro hits out at Tyrrell Hatton… again!
OPINION - Thomas Bjorn has rolled the dice... and unnecessarily so

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
play button
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help you stop topping the golf ball
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
See all videos right arrow