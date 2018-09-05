ECCO introduces new BIOM HYBRID 3 Autumn/Winter colourways

ECCO has unveiled a stunning range of new Autumn/Winter 2018 colour combinations to its popular BIOM HYBRID 3 family.



Featuring GORE-TEX waterproof design and the groundbreaking TRI-FI-GRIP outsole, the shoe is the latest evolution of the brand’s multi-award-winning and best-selling franchise.

• ECCO GOLF pushes boundaries with BIOM HYBRID 3 shoe



The addition of the new colourways only helps to add to the appeal of these fantastic spikeless shoes from the Danish innovators. The BIOM HYBRID 3 has been incredibly popular for ECCO since it hit shelves in January of this year.

The shoe’s popularity can largely be attributed to its unique design elements and the renowned ECCO comfort it delivers.

TRI-FI-GRIP ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the ECCO GOLF Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

• REVIEW - How does the ECCO GOLF BIOM HYBRID 3 perform on the course?



As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO GOLF’s Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection, it 3 is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a one-piece shoe without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits of this construction method include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Price: ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 Men's £190, Women's £170