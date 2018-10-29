ECCO reveals ground-breaking new BIOM G3 shoe

The evolution of ECCO’s BIOM® NATURAL MOTION® technology has continued today with the launch of the ECCO BIOM® G3 shoe.



The latest release from the Danish brand uses a range of industry-leading technologies to deliver exceptional performance that will last round after round.

The hard-wearing ECCO YAK leather uppers and a waterproof GORE-TEX® construction will keep feet dry and comfortable in even the wettest weather.

ECCO GOLF’s renowned BIOM® NATURAL MOTION® last combines low-to-the-ground stability with a glove-like fit that is built for natural motion.



Uncompromising traction is provided through ZARMA-TOUR® spikes which work together with hybrid cleats on the toe and rotation line to offer optimal grip and a more stable footing right from the first tee to the last green.

ECCO BIOM® G3 also further highlights ECCO GOLF’s commitment to crafting shoes with innovative comfort properties, including ECCO FLUIDFORM™ Direct Comfort Technology.

This is a ‘state change’ process that uses specialised fluid materials to form around an anatomical last, ensuring a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound, while also creating an integral, flexible and durable bond without the compromises common with stitched or glued assemblies.

It range also boasts a removable, washable Ortholite® foam inlay sole that provides long-term cushioning and superior breathability, as well as the option of extra width when removed.

The uppers of the shoe are manufactured using premium ECCO TUMBLED TEXTURED YAK leather, from ECCO-owned tanneries, that provides a supple, garment-washed look and feel.

Bouncy and full, the leather has a slightly raised grain and natural shine that highlights its eye-catching surface texture.

Furthermore, a double-layer neoprene collar adds stretchable comfort and softness, adapting to the foot by seamlessly wrapping around the heel.

Available: Spring 2019

Price: £210



Our man David Cunninghame is out in Denmark testing out the new range of ECCO products. Follow him on Twitter for updates at @DC_bunkered and keep your eyes peeled at bunkered.co.uk over the coming days for his thoughts on the range.

