ECCO upgrades award-winning women's BIOM HYBRID 3 range

ECCO GOLF, the ‘flagbearers of hybrid golf footwear’, has added several new styles to its women’s ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 offering.

The popular shoe is now available in a range of eye-catching Spring/Summer colour combinations that feature the refined derby cut lacing style.

Featuring the ground-breaking TRI-FI-GRIP outsole, the shoe is the latest evolution of the brand’s multi-award-winning and best-selling ECCO BIOM HYBRID franchise.

TRI-FI-GRIP ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments: stability, durability and rotational support.



The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the ECCO GOLF Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

Lead designer Andrzej Bikowski explained that he had been looking for new ways to adapt the stand-out shoe to provide a fresh and eye-catching visual.

“Building on the success of the hugely popular ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 model, we wanted to continue the story by refining the appearance of the shoe and introducing some modern, considered designs,” he said.

“The addition of these new styles will help to provide depth to the range and we envisage continued success for this outstanding shoe in 2019.”

Additional features

• An ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability.

• 100% GORE-TEX® waterproof protection.

• The option of a BOA® closure system for optimum fit.

• ECCO Freedom Fit mixing a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally.

• BIOM NATURAL MOTION technology, which brings the player closer to the ground while offering an anatomical last shape with superb cushioning and advanced support.

• Removable Ortholite® inlay soles, offering long-term cushioning enhanced breathability, moisture management and the option of extra width.

As is the case with all of the golf shoes in ECCO GOLF’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection, ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 is crafted at company-owned factories that utilise FLUIDFORM technology to bond the upper and outsole unit, creating a durable, supple and integral bond between the sole and its leather upper without the use of glue or stitching. The benefits of that include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

Available: Now

Price: £170 (ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3), £185 (ECCO BIOM HYBRID 3 BOA)