There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearEddie Pepperell WITB: 2018 Qatar Masters

Gear

Eddie Pepperell WITB: 2018 Qatar Masters

By bunkered.co.uk26 February, 2018
WITB Eddie Pepperell qatar masters
Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell’s breakthrough European Tour win at the Qatar Masters at the weekend came after some major changes to his bag in recent months.

The 27-year-old, who saw off Oliver Fisher by one shot at Doha Golf Club, became a ‘Team Mizuno’ player last month and has a Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi driving iron, JPX900 Tour irons and T7 wedges in his bag.

He also recently put the Titleist 917 D2 driver in play and, speaking afterwards, he hailed his performance from tee to green.

Read more - Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf

Read more - Pro deletes Twitter account after Pepperell run-in

“I knew I was playing well, especially tee to green, so I expected a lot of myself this week and I guess to pull it off is amazing," he said. "Oli made a great run at the end and certainly put me under a lot of pressure but I put myself under a little bit myself too so I’m just happy and relieved.”

Runner-up Fisher, meanwhile, is also a member of ‘Team Mizuno’, playing MP-18 SC irons (4-9), along with MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi 2- and 3-irons and three T7 wedges.

Eddie Pepperell – What’s in the bag

Driver:  Titleist 917 D2
Fairway wood: Callaway XR
Irons (2): Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi; (3-9):  Mizuno JPX900 Tour
Wedges:  Mizuno T7 (46˚, 50˚, 56˚ & 60˚)
Putter:  Bettinardi Studio Stock 8
Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - qatar masters

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Justin Thomas gets abusive fan ejected
Justin Thomas

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger Woods display
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Brandel Chamblee raises Rory McIlroy concerns
Rory McIlroy

By bunkered.co.uk

4 players to watch at the Honda Classic
Honda Classic

By Martin Inglis

Golf ball rollback: Get ready for the fight of the century
Opinion

By Bryce Ritchie

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below