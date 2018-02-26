Eddie Pepperell WITB: 2018 Qatar Masters

Eddie Pepperell’s breakthrough European Tour win at the Qatar Masters at the weekend came after some major changes to his bag in recent months.



The 27-year-old, who saw off Oliver Fisher by one shot at Doha Golf Club, became a ‘Team Mizuno’ player last month and has a Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi driving iron, JPX900 Tour irons and T7 wedges in his bag.

He also recently put the Titleist 917 D2 driver in play and, speaking afterwards, he hailed his performance from tee to green.

Nothing feels like your first win on tour. Congratulations @PepperellEddie. #nothingfeelslikeamizunopic.twitter.com/mB48z8KomI — Mizuno Golf Europe (@MizunoGolf_News) February 25, 2018

“I knew I was playing well, especially tee to green, so I expected a lot of myself this week and I guess to pull it off is amazing," he said. "Oli made a great run at the end and certainly put me under a lot of pressure but I put myself under a little bit myself too so I’m just happy and relieved.”

Runner-up Fisher, meanwhile, is also a member of ‘Team Mizuno’, playing MP-18 SC irons (4-9), along with MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi 2- and 3-irons and three T7 wedges.

Eddie Pepperell – What’s in the bag

Driver: Titleist 917 D2

Fairway wood: Callaway XR

Irons (2): Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi; (3-9): Mizuno JPX900 Tour

Wedges: Mizuno T7 (46˚, 50˚, 56˚ & 60˚)

Putter: Bettinardi Studio Stock 8

Ball: Titleist Pro V1