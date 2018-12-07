search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearEnglish star is latest to join Bettinardi tour staff

Gear

English star is latest to join Bettinardi tour staff

By David Cunninghame07 December, 2018
Eddie Pepperell Bettinardi Putters European Tour qatar masters British Masters Sam Bettinardi Gear
Ss Series

Bettinardi Golf has added to its growing tour staff by signing Eddie Pepperell, who 20 months ago purchased a Studio Stock 8 putter from his local stockist in Oxfordshire.

Since putting the putter into play in April 2017, Eddie has moved from 513 to 38 in the world rankings and captured two European Tour titles, winning in style at the Qatar Masters and British Masters events this year.

He has also achieved an impressive 14 top ten finishes after switching to a Bettinardi putter. 

Eddie 2

“I’ve tried a number of putters and, time and again, it’s the one model I keep coming back to,” said Eddie.

“Positively, I won’t have to buy a Bettinardi putter again, but having bought four putters from Core Golf, I’m just hoping I haven’t put them out of business as a result!”

The popular Englishman contributed to a total of ten victories for Bettinardi Tour players last season, including Open champion and Europe’s No.1 player Francesco Molinari

• How 2018 has been a year to remember for Bettinardi

Eddie 1

Other standout performances with Bettinardi putters last season came from China’s top-ranked player Haotong Li and long-term brand ambassador Matt Kuchar.

• REVEALED - Francesco Molinari’s secret weapon!

Since the brand was established in 1998, Bettinardi putters have secured more than 80 victories around the world across all professional Tours. 

Bettinardi

“We’re really excited to welcome Eddie to the Bettinardi Tour staff, especially given his obvious love of the putters and willingness as a Tour professional to invest in what he saw as the best premium product to improve his game,” said Executive Vice President, Sam Bettinardi.

• Bettinardi unveils stunning 2019 putter line-up

• REVIEW - New Bettinardi putters will make you hole out more often

“Once Eddie stayed ahead of a strong field at the British Masters to win his second Tour title of the year with a Bettinardi putter, we decided to reopen negotiations and we’re delighted with the outcome. 

"It means that we now have another top 50 player in the world playing Bettinardi putters and can look forward to the 2019 season with a great line up of star players, each using a different model.” 

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - Bettinardi

Related Articles - Putters

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - qatar masters

Related Articles - British Masters

Related Articles - Gear

Golf News

Billy Horschel thinks this controversial rule should be changed
"I was shocked" - Another high-profile player-caddie partnership is over
Is this the ultimate UK golf 'Bucket List'?
Ian Poulter brilliantly trolls the USA over Ryder Cup
Amazing prizes to be won EVERY day with the bunkered Advent Calendar

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
play button
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow