English star is latest to join Bettinardi tour staff

Bettinardi Golf has added to its growing tour staff by signing Eddie Pepperell, who 20 months ago purchased a Studio Stock 8 putter from his local stockist in Oxfordshire.



Since putting the putter into play in April 2017, Eddie has moved from 513 to 38 in the world rankings and captured two European Tour titles, winning in style at the Qatar Masters and British Masters events this year.

He has also achieved an impressive 14 top ten finishes after switching to a Bettinardi putter.



“I’ve tried a number of putters and, time and again, it’s the one model I keep coming back to,” said Eddie.

“Positively, I won’t have to buy a Bettinardi putter again, but having bought four putters from Core Golf, I’m just hoping I haven’t put them out of business as a result!”

The popular Englishman contributed to a total of ten victories for Bettinardi Tour players last season, including Open champion and Europe’s No.1 player Francesco Molinari.

Other standout performances with Bettinardi putters last season came from China’s top-ranked player Haotong Li and long-term brand ambassador Matt Kuchar.

Since the brand was established in 1998, Bettinardi putters have secured more than 80 victories around the world across all professional Tours.

“We’re really excited to welcome Eddie to the Bettinardi Tour staff, especially given his obvious love of the putters and willingness as a Tour professional to invest in what he saw as the best premium product to improve his game,” said Executive Vice President, Sam Bettinardi.

“Once Eddie stayed ahead of a strong field at the British Masters to win his second Tour title of the year with a Bettinardi putter, we decided to reopen negotiations and we’re delighted with the outcome.

"It means that we now have another top 50 player in the world playing Bettinardi putters and can look forward to the 2019 season with a great line up of star players, each using a different model.”