There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearErnie Els becomes XXIO global ambassador

Gear

Ernie Els becomes XXIO global ambassador

By Bunkered Golf Magazine24 January, 2018
Ernie Els XXIO
Ernie Els

Ernie Els has joined premium equipment brand XXIO as a global ambassador.

XXIO, which is part of the Cleveland/Srixon family, aims to deliver easier distance, accuracy and golf to its customers and, in the four-time major winner, the brand believes it has found the perfect player to showcase its clubs.

“As one of golf’s most respected and influential athletes, we’re thrilled to welcome Ernie as our global ambassador,” said Scott Carlyle, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

“It is a rare and special opportunity to work alongside someone of Ernie’s calibre, whose efforts on and off the course have been simply astounding. We are looking forward to many years of great work together.”

Els will carry a XXIO bag and play a combination of XXIO, Srixon and Cleveland clubs throughout this season and he believes the brand, which released its 2018 range earlier this week, will only get more popular.

“I’m proud to be on board as XXIO’s new global ambassador,” he said. “Srixon and Cleveland are successful brands in golf, with a proven track record, and I’m familiar with the company’s products so that’s an easy fit for me. In fact, I won both my US Opens using Cleveland wedges and I’ve always loved those clubs.

“XXIO is perhaps a less familiar name in certain parts of the world… but trust me, this company is really going places!

“It’s been the No.1 equipment company in Japan over the past 17 years and it’s now the market leader in Korea and New Zealand, and the growth has been dramatic.

“They have a range of high-end, high quality products and some innovative technologies that can help the average golfer get more out of their game. I’m all for that.”

Related Articles - Ernie Els

Related Articles - XXIO

Related Articles - Gear

-

Golf News

PREVIEW Tiger Woods buzz boosts Torrey ticket sales ‘by 40%’
Tiger Woods

By Martin Inglis

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below