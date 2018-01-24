Ernie Els becomes XXIO global ambassador

Ernie Els has joined premium equipment brand XXIO as a global ambassador.



XXIO, which is part of the Cleveland/Srixon family, aims to deliver easier distance, accuracy and golf to its customers and, in the four-time major winner, the brand believes it has found the perfect player to showcase its clubs.

“As one of golf’s most respected and influential athletes, we’re thrilled to welcome Ernie as our global ambassador,” said Scott Carlyle, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

“It is a rare and special opportunity to work alongside someone of Ernie’s calibre, whose efforts on and off the course have been simply astounding. We are looking forward to many years of great work together.”

Proud to be on board as @Official_XXIO new Global Ambassador and part of the team @SrixonGolf and @ClevelandGolf. https://t.co/ttdJ47Lhk8pic.twitter.com/OYLT9AAYPm — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) January 24, 2018

Els will carry a XXIO bag and play a combination of XXIO, Srixon and Cleveland clubs throughout this season and he believes the brand, which released its 2018 range earlier this week, will only get more popular.

“I’m proud to be on board as XXIO’s new global ambassador,” he said. “Srixon and Cleveland are successful brands in golf, with a proven track record, and I’m familiar with the company’s products so that’s an easy fit for me. In fact, I won both my US Opens using Cleveland wedges and I’ve always loved those clubs.

“XXIO is perhaps a less familiar name in certain parts of the world… but trust me, this company is really going places!

“It’s been the No.1 equipment company in Japan over the past 17 years and it’s now the market leader in Korea and New Zealand, and the growth has been dramatic.

“They have a range of high-end, high quality products and some innovative technologies that can help the average golfer get more out of their game. I’m all for that.”