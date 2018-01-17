Evnroll ER putter line extended for 2018

Two years on from a stunning debut at the 2016 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Evnroll has unveiled five striking new models for the 2018 season.



The face on all Evnroll putters feature ‘Sweet Face’ technology, an innovative and unique mill pattern built to deliver performance across the entire hitting area of the putter face.

This revolutionary technology was met with critical acclaim and, following another hugely successful year in 2017, revered putter designer Guerin Rife has chosen the stage of the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show to introduce his very latest creations to the golfing world.

Here’s the lowdown on the five models.

ER1.2 Tour Blade

The ER1.2 Tour Blade has a slightly smaller and thinner heel section and a channel in front of the hosel arm to balance the mass on either side of the center sight line, keeping the sweet spot directly in the center.

The typical elbow below the hosel collar, which creates a down-left visual angle, has been replaced by a straight cut at the base of the collar that matches the square side of the hosel arm, forming a clean line to the face’s leading edge for better alignment.

ER2cs

The centre-shafted ER2cs model has been re-engineered to appeal to the golfers who prefer centre-shafting by thickening the cavity wall behind the hitting area to allow for sufficient width to receive a reverse thread hosel pin.

This process initially added 40g to the head weight, which has been removed by drilling four 10g holes right behind the face in the heel and toe.

ER7cs

Another centre-shafted putter, the cavity wall has been thickened to allow for the hosel pin, with mass then removed from under the forward heel and toe to maintain the same feel and stability as the original ER7 FullMallet.

ER3 WingBlade

The ER2 WingBlade retains the function of the original model, but changes the form of the distinctive outward heel and toe flare to give it a broader appeal.

The new model borrows its shape from the popular ER2 but with greater weight concentration toward the rearward heel and toe to provide similar stability to the original design.

The rear edge of the centre cavity section has a cut-away shape in a forward-pointing “V” intersecting with the center sight line. This removes mass from the middle of the head allowing for more weight on the extreme heel and toe for increased stability.

Completing the new launches for 2018 is the new ultra-forgiving ER9 10K Extreme mallet, which is set to be unveiled to the golfing world at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show next week.

Evnroll 2018 putters





Available: Now

Price: ER2cs, ER3 WingBlade - £275; ER1.2 Tour Blade, ER7cs, ER9 - £299

Length: 33”, 34” or 35”

