Feast your eyes on Mizuno’s stunning AW18 apparel range

Mizuno’s AW18 apparel collection is a colourful and stylish range designed to help you produce your absolute best golf, no matter the conditions.

Mizuno’s high-performance, heat-generating Breath Thermo yarn – originally developed by Mizuno's fabric engineers for extreme winter sports - again lies at the heart of this latest collection.

"We initially developed Breath Thermo for extreme winter sports, where thinner, less restrictive clothing was a huge advantage,” said Kate Whitmore, Mizuno Golf EMEA Product Division.

“Breath Thermo has a unique ability to generate new heat from traces of escaping body vapour rather than to purely insulate."



Three new Breath Thermo garments form the ideal base layers for those golfing days when layering holds the key to comfort and efficient temperature regulation. The Breath Thermo BioGear Base Layer (£58) and BioGear Leggings are soft, warm, stretchable base layers that boast a compression fit to reduce muscle fatigue.

The Breath Thermo Short Sleeve Polo (£60) is a winter-weight polo woven from Mizuno's Breath Thermo yarn that allows you to really make the most of the midday winter sunshine.

The Breath Thermo 1/4 Zip top (£90) forms the perfect second layer, with its lightweight, soft-touch fabric featuring golf-specific stretch panelling to allow full freedom of movement in the golf swing. The Windproof Jacket (£95) also features the same golf-specific stretch panelling and is another streamlined, ultra light outer layer designed to eliminate wind chill.

The high-stretch, mid-weight, wind-protecting Tech Shield Jacket (£115), below, is another incredibly versatile garment in the collection.



Move Tech is another key Mizuno fabric technology engineered to facilitate a free swing via key strategic stretch points. There are three garments in the AW18 collection to features this innovative tech.

The ultra-warm, padded Move Tech Jacket (£115) and Gilet (£95) feature stretch panels to ensure freedom of movement, with the brand’s Tech Fill treatment helping to ensure the garments maintain their warmth-giving volume through wear and washing.

The warm, soft-touch Move Tech Trousers (£100) are perfect for cold, dry days on the course, with their vertical stretch panels allowing a full range of golfing movements in a modified, tailored fit.

Completing Mizuno’s AW18 apparel collection are the high-performance Nexlite Rain Jacket (£135) and Rain Pants (£115), which offer incredible 20,000mm of waterproofing with 25,000g of breathability.

Available: Now

