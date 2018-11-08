search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGearFeast your eyes on the most expensive golf clubs in the world

Gear

Feast your eyes on the most expensive golf clubs in the world

By David Cunninghame06 November, 2018
Honma Golf Honma Golf Clubs Gear world's most expensive clubs BRitish Golf Museum Japan
Honma Gold Clubs

Honma is well known for producing extremely high-end, premium golf clubs - but the price of this set will blow you away.

Honma’s Beres S-06 5-star golf clubs are widely recognised as the most expensive set of clubs in the world. Incidentally, a set is currently on display in the British Golf Museum in case you fancy having a look for yourself. 

The set is made and assembled in the brand’s factory in Sakata, Japan, by Honma’s master craftsmen. Each master craftsman has over 30 years of club making experience and are the only ones deemed to be skilled enough to create the 5-Star clubs.

• Have you seen Honma's first 'affordable' range of clubs yet?

Honma Gold 3
Honma Gold 2

The staggering cost of these clubs is largely down to the platinum and 24-carat golf plating on each of the heads. Also, every carbon shaft is hand-rolled for exacting precision.

• The golf reality TV show that you NEED to tune in to

Honma Gold 4

• One huge brand has decided to SKIP the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show

About 100 master craftsmen will work on the clubs before they eventually find there way into the hands of whoever has pockets deep enough to purchase these works of art.

Honma Gold 6

So how much does the full set of woods, irons, wedges, a matching gold putter and the 5-star golf bag set you back? Well if you happen to have a spare £60,000 lying around then that should cover it.

That’s right - £60,000 for a set of golf clubs.

Ooft!

Related Articles - Honma Golf

Related Articles - Honma

Related Articles - Golf Clubs

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - BRitish Golf Museum

Golf News

Star name set to skip European Tour’s Race to Dubai finale
Tiger Woods turns down mega European Tour appearance fee
This impression of Keegan Bradley's pre-shot routine is AMAZING!
Affordable Golf is new retail partner for Scottish Golf Show
Matteo Manassero: What next for the one-time prodigy?

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Make a bigger shoulder turn
Watch
play button
Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
See all videos right arrow