Feast your eyes on the most expensive golf clubs in the world

Honma is well known for producing extremely high-end, premium golf clubs - but the price of this set will blow you away.



Honma’s Beres S-06 5-star golf clubs are widely recognised as the most expensive set of clubs in the world. Incidentally, a set is currently on display in the British Golf Museum in case you fancy having a look for yourself.

The set is made and assembled in the brand’s factory in Sakata, Japan, by Honma’s master craftsmen. Each master craftsman has over 30 years of club making experience and are the only ones deemed to be skilled enough to create the 5-Star clubs.



The staggering cost of these clubs is largely down to the platinum and 24-carat golf plating on each of the heads. Also, every carbon shaft is hand-rolled for exacting precision.



About 100 master craftsmen will work on the clubs before they eventually find there way into the hands of whoever has pockets deep enough to purchase these works of art.

So how much does the full set of woods, irons, wedges, a matching gold putter and the 5-star golf bag set you back? Well if you happen to have a spare £60,000 lying around then that should cover it.

That’s right - £60,000 for a set of golf clubs.

Ooft!