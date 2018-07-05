Feast your eyes on this incredible putter... from car giant Bentley!

Two years after entering the golf equipment industry, Bentley Golf is continuing to power ahead with the introduction of a brand new putter.



The BP1 – designed from premium materials, milled from a single block of forged S25C Carbon steel and with a exceptional Japanese steel shaft – is the latest in the extensive list of high quality equipment released from the company more notably known for their fast, and expensive, cars.

Chip Unfried, partner at Bentley Golf North America, believes that the new putter is exactly what the top golfer needs to help sink that extra putt or two.



“The exceptional craftsmanship and detail built into this putter allows you to experience effortless distance control, ease of alignment and consistent feel and performance,” said Unfried.

“Bentley’s signature detailing makes for a stunning putter that performs the way you need it to on the green.”



Bentley Golf started to bring their own model into golf back in 2016, when they launched a bag of clubs, which would cost around about $5,000 (not including certain ‘premiums’ that are available).

Bentley was relying on research, which found that the majority of its car owners, almost 80%, have a love for golf.

Options for add-ons include grips made from alligator skin and ball markers costing up to $800.

Last year, Bentley Golf announced two-time major winner Tony Jacklin as its first brand ambassador.

