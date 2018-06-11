search
HomeGearFIRST LOOK - Check out the brand new Titleist TS drivers!

Gear

FIRST LOOK - Check out the brand new Titleist TS drivers!

By bunkered.co.uk11 June, 2018
Titleist Drivers

It’s a big week for the world’s top golfers, as they bid to conquer the US Open, the so-called ‘Toughest Test in Golf’.

It’s a big week, too, for Titleist.

The brand is starting ‘rigorous tour seeding’ for its new TS drivers at Shinnecock Hills.

You might already have seen the reigning US PGA champion Justin Thomas post a teaser pic on his Instagram account about the new clubs.

Little is yet known about the tech in the clubs as yet but Titleist has released a statement confirming that the validation process will begin at this week’s second men’s major of the season, calling it ‘an exciting step in the development process’.

“Earning the validation of the game’s best players ensures that new products are faithful to the Titleist brand promise of innovation, performance and quality excellence,” said the statement.

“Earlier this month, Titleist Tour Reps and members of the Titleist Golf Club R&D team began fitting players into the new TS2 and TS3 models, optimising their performance and gathering their feedback and data.

Titleist Ts Drivers

“Today, the new TS drivers will appear on the USGA Conforming List, giving players the option to put them in play for the first time this week at Shinnecock Hills.

“This process will continue over the coming weeks and months across the worldwide professional tours.”

Excited? Yep, us too.

For more information on the clubs as we get it – as well as info and reviews of all of the latest gear – stay tuned to bunkered.co.uk

